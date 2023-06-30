“Do I have regrets? Hell yeah, I have regrets,” Sylvester Stallone declares in the trailer for Sly, a documentary about the Rocky star coming soon to Netflix.

In the film, the legendary action star looks back on missed opportunities and mistakes made throughout his decades-long career on the silver screen. “What’s healthier, to live under the illusion that you could’ve been great, or actually have an opportunity to be great and then you blow it, and you’re like, ‘you’re a failure,'” he continues in the trailer (above), which is packed with words of wisdom from the actor. “Filmmaking, it comes at a great price,” he says.

“For nearly 50 years Sylvester Stallone has entertained millions with iconic characters and blockbuster franchises, from Rocky to Rambo to The Expendables,” Netflix says of the doc, premiering in November 2023. “This retrospective documentary offers an intimate look at the Oscar-nominated actor-writer-director-producer, paralleling his inspirational underdog story with the indelible characters he has brought to life.”

For the first time in his years on screen, the Tulsa King star opens up his personal life to the cameras in the Paramount+ reality show, The Family Stallone. Along with his wife, Jennifer Flavin Stallone, and their three daughters, Sophia, Sistine, and Scarlet, the family shows an inside look at their everyday lives.

In the cover story for TV Insider Magazine’s July 2023 issue, Stallone shared he’s forsaking some of his and his family’s privacy instead of sticking to fictional work. His life in Hollywood took years of precious time away from his wife and kids, the star explained. This is a way to make up for lost time, which perhaps is one of the regrets to be detailed in Sly.

“I know what it’s like to live our private life, but I want to [preserve] it. I want to make a real, long memory of it,” he told TV Insider. “I want it to be historical for me, like, ‘Awww, yeah, look at that wonderful moment.’”

See more of his life history documented when Sly premieres this fall. Netflix also recently released a documentary about one of the world’s other most beloved action stars, Arnold Schwarzenegger, in another retrospective film with just his first name as the title. Check out TV Insider’s June 2023 cover story with Schwarzenegger here.

