What’s Coming & Going From Max in July 2023

Apart from its original series and exclusive streaming titles, Max is set to feature a selection of the most beloved movie franchises on its platform in July.

Director Steven Soderbergh and writer Ed Solomon collaborate on the Max Original limited series Full Circle, releasing July 13. The series revolves around an investigation into a failed kidnapping and stars Zazie Beetz, Claire Danes, Jim Gaffigan, Dennis Quaid, and many more.

On the movie side, Max will have access to the Rush Hour and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles trilogy starting July 1, alongside all the Lethal Weapon films. However, the Mimic trilogy and some James Bond movies will leave the platform later this month.

Titles Coming to Max in July:

July 1

300, (2006)

17 Again, (2009)

20th Century Women, (2016)

A Life Less Ordinary, (1997)

A Walk in the Woods, (2015)

American Sniper, (2014)

Angels Sing, (2013)

Ballet 422, (2014)

Barbershop, (2002)

Barbershop 2: Back in Business, (2004)

Beauty Shop, (2005)

Because of Winn-Dixie, (2005)

Brandi Carlile: In the Canyon Haze – Live From Laurel Canyon (2023), HBO Original

Bullitt, (1968)

Caddyshack, (1980)

Clash of the Titans, (1981)

Compliance, (2012)

Cujo, (1983)

Cunningham, (2019)

Deep Blue Sea, (1999)

Detour, (2017)

Double Impact, (1991)

Dracula II: Ascension, (2003)

Dunkirk, (2017)

Election, (1999)

Elizabethtown, (2005)

Far From the Madding Crowd, (2015)

Fast Color, (2018)

Flawless, (2008)

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past, (2009)

Ghosts of Mississippi, (1996)

Girl Happy, (1965)

Going in Style, (1979)

Good Will Hunting, (1997)

Goodbye, Mr. Chips, (1969)

Headhunters, (2012)

Horrible Bosses, (2011)

Hotel Artemis, (2018)

Immortals, (2011)

Jonah Hex, (2010)

Journey 2: The Mysterious Island, (2012)

Journey to the Center of the Earth, (2008)

King Kong, (1933)

Klute, (1971)

Lakeview Terrace, (2008)

Lethal Weapon, (1987)

Lethal Weapon 2, (1989)

Lethal Weapon 3, (1992)

Lethal Weapon 4, (1998)

Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior, (1982)

Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome, (1985)

The Meg, (2018)

Monsters and Men, (2018)

Mortal Kombat, (1995)

Nancy Drew, (2007)

Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase, (2019)

Nico, 1988, (2018)

Nights In Rodanthe, (2008)

Poseidon, (2006)

Prince Avalanche, (2013)

Pulp Fiction, (1994)

Rampage, (2018)

Rush Hour, (1998)

Rush Hour 2, (2001)

Rush Hour 3, (2007)

Serendipity, (2001)

Shakespeare in Love, (1998)

Shirley, (2020)

Shoplifters, (2018)

Southside with You, (2016)

Steel, (1997)

Sydney White, (2007)

Teen Witch, (1989)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, (1990)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze, (1991)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III, (1993)

Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor, (2013)

Tenacious D in the Pick of Destiny, (2006)

Tequila Sunrise, (1988)

The Animatrix, (2003)

The Blind Side, (2009)

The Descent, (2006)

The Descent: Part II, (2009)

The Delta Force, (1986)

The Frozen Ground, (2013)

The Good Heart, (2010)

The Perfect Storm, (2000)

The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, (2015)

The Skeleton Twins, (2014)

Thirteen Ghosts, (2001)

TMNT,(2007)

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen, (2009)

True Story, (2015)

Tyrel, (2018)

Under the Cherry Moon, (1986)

Under the Silver Lake, (2018)

V for Vendetta, (2005)

Wes Craven Presents: Dracula 2000, (2000)

Wes Craven Presents: Dracula III: Legacy, (2005)

What A Girl Wants, (2003)

Where the Wild Things Are, (2009)

Yogi Bear, (Movie, 2010)

July 3

Married to Evil, Season 1, ID

July 4

90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise: Pillow Talk, Season 3, TLC

Batwheels, Season 1F

El Jardin de Bronce, Season 3, HBO

July 6

Barnwood Builders, Season 16, Magnolia Network

Shaun White: The Last Run (2023), Max Original

July 7

Ed Stafford: First Man Out, Season 3A, Discovery

My Adventures with Superman, Season 1

The Plot Thickens, Season 4

Wanted: Millionaire (Se busca millonario), Max Original

July 8

Capturing Home, Season 2, Magnolia Network

July 9

Last Call: When A Serial Killer Stalked Queer New York, HBO Original

Paranormal Caught on Camera, Season 6, Travel Channel

July 10

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Season 5, TLC

BBQ Brawl, Season 4, Food Network

Flip the Strip, Season 1, HGTV

Lil Jon Wants To Do What?, Season 2, HGTV

People Magazine Investigates, Season 7, ID

July 11

Craig of the Creek, Season 5A

High Speed Chase, Season 1, ID

Outdaughtered, Season 6, TLC

July 13

Eli Roth Presents: A Ghost Ruined My Life, Season 2, Travel Channel

Full Circle, Max Original

Gray Matter (2023)

Project Greenlight (Reboot), Season 1, Max Original

July 14

La Narcosatanica, HBO

Time Zone (2023), Max Original

July 15

A Scent of Time, (2023), Max Original

American Masters, (2023)

July 16

90 Day Fiancé: UK, Season 1, Discovery

Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge, HGTV

July 17

Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing, Season 1, Discovery

July 19

Contraband: Seized at the Border, Season 1, Discovery

July 20

Body in the Basement, Season 1, ID

Glitch: The Rise and Fall of HQ Trivia (2023), Max Original

My Magic Closet (Além do Guarda-Roupa) (2023), Max Original

July 21

La Unidad, Season 3

Making Modern with Brooke and Brice, Season 3, Magnolia Network

July 23

Unsellable Houses, Season 4, HGTV

July 24

The Golden Boy (2023), HBO Original

Justice League x RWBY: Super Heroes & Huntsmen Part One (2023)

July 25

Windy City Rehab: Alison’s Dream Home, Season 1, HGTV

July 26

After the Bite (2023), HBO Original

July 27

Harley Quinn, Season 4, Max Original

Looney Tunes Cartoons, Season 6, Max Original

Teenage Euthanasia, Season 2

July 28

Gotham Knights (2023)

How To with John Wilson, Season 3, HBO Original

Restored, Season 6, Magnolia Network

Superman & Lois, Season 3

July 29

August: Osage County (2013)

July 30

Metal Monsters: The Righteous Redeemer, Max Original

Naked and Afraid: Castaways, Season 1, Discovery

July 31

Mother May I Murder?, Season 1, ID

Survive the Raft, Season 1, Discovery

Titles Leaving Max in July:

July 6

Dr. Stone, (2019, Subtitled)

Family Tree, (2013)

July 7

The Night House, (2021)

July 9

The Problem with Apu, (2017)

July 10

Gravity, (2013)

July 12

Vacation, (2015)

July 25

Top Gear, (Seasons 28-30)

July 27

Chef, (2014)

July 28

Milestone Generations, (2022)

July 31

50 First Dates, (2004)

American Sniper, (2014)

Back to School, (1986)

Barely Lethal, (2015)

Belle, (2013)

Black Butterfly, (2017)

The Blind Side, (2009)

Bottle Rocket, (1996)

The Brothers Bloom, (2008)

The Captive, (2014)

Casino Royale, (2006)

Casualties of War, (1989)

Catch Me If You Can, (2002)

Children of a Lesser God, (1986)

Class Act, (1992)

Conspiracy Theory, (1997)

A Dangerous Method, (2011)

Dark Places, (2015)

Dave, (1993)

Dear Evan Hansen, (2021)

Death Warrant, (1990)

Deep Cover, (1992)

Diamonds are Forever, (1971)

Dolphin Tale, (2011)

Donnie Darko, (2001)

Dr. No, (1962)

Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas, (2000)

The Dreamers, (2003)

Drive Angry, (2011)

Drop Dead Gorgeous, (1999)

Eat Pray Love, (2010)

Edge of Darkness, (2010)

The End of the Tour, (2015)

Enemy, (2014)

Everything You Always Wanted to Know About Sex But Were Too Afraid To Ask, (1972)

Fame, (1980)

The Fault in Our Stars, (2014)

Fighting, (2009)

The First Wives Club, (1996)

Force Majeure, (2014)

GoldenEye, (1995)

Gossip, (2000)

The Great Escape, (1963)

Gremlins, (Movie, 1984)

Gremlins 2: The New Batch, (1990)

Hellboy, (2019)

Hoodlum, (1997)

How I Live Now, (2013)

I Heart Huckabees, (2004)

Jeremiah Johnson, (1972)

Kill the Irishman, (2011)

Kung Fu Panda, (2008)

The Last Face, (2016)

The Last Word, (2017)

The Leisure Seeker, (2017)

Little Shop of Horrors, (1986)

The Living Daylights, (1987)

Locke, (2013)

Long Shot, (2019)

Man of the Year, (2006)

The Man with the Golden Gun, (1974)

A Midsummer Night’s Sex Comedy, (1982)

Mimic, (1997)

Mimic 2, (2001)

Mimic 3: Sentinel, (2003)

The Miracle Worker, (1962)

Mississippi Grind, (2015)

Mojave, (2015)

Moonraker, (1979)

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2, (2016)

My Dream is Yours, (1949)

National Lampoon’s European Vacation, (1985)

National Lampoon’s Vacation, (1983)

Never Die Along, (2004)

Next Day Air, (2009)

The Nun’s Story, (1959)

Objective, Burma!, (1945)

Octopussy, (1983)

Old, (2021)

On Moonlight Bay, (1951)

The One, (2001)

Operation Crossbow, (1965)

Osmosis Jones, (2001)

Person to Person, (2017)

Piranha 3D, (2010)

Piranha 3DD, (2012)

Planet 51, (2009)

Precious Cargo, (2016)

Quantum of Solace, (2008)

Red, (2008)

Red 2, (2013)

Reefa, (2021)

Regression, (2015)

Rememory, (2017)

Return to House on Haunted Hill, (2007)

Revenge of the Green Dragons, (2014)

Shallow Grave, (1994)

Shark Night 3D, (2011)

The Spiderwick Chronicles, (2008)

Stardust, (2007)

Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun-Li, (2009)

Sunday in New York, (1963)

Suspect Zero, (2004)

Take This Waltz, (2011)

A Thousand Words, (2012)

Thunderball, (1965)

Thunderstruck, (2012)

Three Amigos!, (1986)

Tomorrow Never Dies, (1997)

Trouble with the Curve, (2012)

Tusk, (2014)

Vendetta, (2015)

War of the Worlds, (2005)

Where the Wild Things Are, (2009)

White Bird in a Blizzard, (2014)

The Wife, (2018)

Wolves at the Door, (2016)

Woodstock: The Director’s Cut, (1970)

The World According to Garp, (1982)

Yesterday, (2005)

You Only Live Twice, (1967)