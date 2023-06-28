‘Jeopardy!’ Champ James Holzhauer Mocks Show’s Host Fiasco

On the day it was announced that Ryan Seacrest would be the new host of Wheel of Fortune, James Holzhauer made his feelings clear about Jeopardy! having two hosts and the long drawn-out process that went into the decision.

The Jeopardy! Masters winner mocked the show that turned him into a star in a stinging tweet.

Holzhauer went public with his views about Jeopardy! splitting hosting duties between Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik after it was revealed that Wheel of Fortune bosses had picked Seacrest to succeed Pat Sajak.

Many were surprised at how quickly Wheel had decided who would replace veteran host Sajak, who only announced he was quitting the show on June 12.

The smooth transition of hosts at Wheel wasn’t lost on Holzhauer who was quick to make a comparison with the fiasco that played out at Jeopardy! when the show needed to find a new host after Alex Trebek‘s untimely death in November 2020.

Jeopardy! bosses decided to try out a succession of guest hosts including Katie Couric, Anderson Cooper, LeVar Burton, Aaron Rodgers and Dr. Mehmet Oz.

Eventually, in August 2021 the show’s then executive producer Mike Richards was announced as the new host, along with Mayim Bialik. But within days Richards was gone after a string of controversies. James Holzhauer went public with his views on the ousted show chief. Eventually, in September 2021 Jeopardy! bosses settled on Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik sharing hosting duties, a scenario that many of the show’s fans don’t like to this day.

Perhaps it was no surprise then when James Holzhauer went on Twitter after Seacrest was announced as Sajak’s successor and joked about how Wheel of Fortune “went about it all wrong.” He branded Jeopardy! guest hosts “an endless parade of temps” then couldn’t resist poking fun at the decision to first name Richards as host, then split the job between Jennings and Bialik.

Wheel of Fortune went about this all wrong First you subject the contestants and viewers to an endless parade of temps who don’t prepare before hosting Then the producer in charge of the search says “Actually, *I* would be the perfect host” Then “jk we have two hosts now” pic.twitter.com/7pj55RFeg6 — James Holzhauer (@James_Holzhauer) June 27, 2023

Fans were quick to agree with Holzhauer in his twitter feed.

“Perfectly on point!!!” said one.

“Love it!!” said another.

“Savage!” said a third.

“They should have made you host” added a fourth.

Meanwhile one fan declared: “I was hoping Mayim would be named host of Wheel of Fortune.”

And another added: “Perfectly put James!! Where’s all the drama Wheel of Fortune??”

Meanwhile one fan declared: "I was hoping Mayim would be named host of Wheel of Fortune."

And another added: "Perfectly put James!! Where's all the drama Wheel of Fortune??"