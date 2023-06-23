Could ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Eliminate Vanna White’s Role Completely?

Wheel of Fortune is looking forward to a transformation when longtime host Pat Sajak walks away from his gig after the upcoming 41st season of the game show. Could that transformation also see the exit of co-host Vanna White?

It seems like Sajak may not be the only one departing as a report from Puck News hints that the show is exploring the idea of “eliminating” the role filled by White altogether. In the report, it’s revealed that White’s annual salary of $3 million hasn’t been raised in nearly 20 years, and she makes almost five times less than Sajak.

White’s reportedly hired a lawyer, Bryan Freedman, to try and bridge the gap in this pay discrepancy.

While Sony TV hasn’t confirmed these reports, according to TV Line, a source close to the show claims there “is no plan to eliminate Vanna’s role,” and that Sony “is in active discussions to renew Vanna’s deal beyond her current contract.”

As the game show focuses on recruiting a new host for when Sajak officially retires, Puck‘s report hints that a replacement with a lot of star power could oust White from her position. While the thought of White leaving the game show as well might send fervent fans on a metaphorical tailspin, this isn’t the first time her placement in the show has been called into question.

Back in the ’90s, White’s position was almost eliminated amid a dip in Wheel‘s popularity. White has been a fixture on the game show since 1982. In late 2019, White hosted the whole show when Sajak was out following emergency surgery for a blocked intestine. Only time will tell whether or not White will make her exit alongside Sajak, but it will certainly be tough to imagine her standing next to someone else should she stay.

Wheel of Fortune, Weeknights, Check your local listings