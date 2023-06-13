Ryan Seacrest ‘In Talks’ to Replace Pat Sajak as ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Host

On Monday, June 12, Pat Sajak announced he will be retiring as host of Wheel of Fortune at the end of its upcoming 41st season, and the search for his replacement is on, with one person already standing out as a frontrunner.

According to Bloomberg‘s Lucas Shaw, who first broke the news of Sajak’s exit, American Idol host Ryan Seacrest is at the top of the list of potential new hosts.

Shaw tweeted the speculation on Monday afternoon, noting that Seacrest has “been talking” to Wheel producers, with some sources saying “he’s the frontrunner” and others saying he is “just one of many interested.”

Seacrest certainly has the hosting qualifications, having hosted American Idol since its debut in 2002 and serving as co-host on Live With Kelly and Ryan for six years (he left the daytime talk show back in April). He’s also helmed the annual Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve special since 2007. What’s more, he’s part of the ABC family, the same network that airs Celebrity Wheel of Fortune.

“He’s already succeeded Casey Kasem and Dick Clark, what’s one more throne to succeed?” one fan wrote in regard to the Seacrest report.

“Wouldn’t it be weird if Ryan Seacrest hosted Wheel of Fortune? I’m just saying,” added another view.

“There are better options, but I don’t think he’d be a terrible option in the meantime while they find someone else,” said another. “It’ll be much better to watch that Jeopardy’s different hosts.”

“Not that he needs another job but if I’m @RyanSeacrest I go for the Wheel of Fortune job–household name, not many work days, in L.A., pays well,” added one Twitter user. “Unlike Jeopardy, where Trebek’s successor you feel needed to know all the answers. The Wheel job is more of a traditional host.”

Neither Seacrest nor ABC has commented on the news as of writing.

On Monday, Sajak took to Twitter to officially announce his retirement, writing, “Well, the time has come. I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last.”

He continued, “It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it’ll keep the clickbait sites busy!)”