Your next summer mystery obsession begins this August.

FX‘s A Murder at the End of the World will premiere on Tuesday, August 29 on Hulu, with the first two episodes. The rest of the limited series will be released one episode at a time each week. A new character tease, which you can watch above, is also available, offering a look at the major players.

The mystery series features a new kind of detective at the helm: a Gen Z amateur sleuth and tech-savvy hacker, Darby Hart (Emma Corrin). She and eight other guests are invited by a reclusive billionaire (Clive Owen) to participate in a retreat at a remote and dazzling location — an isolated compound. When one of the guests is found dead, Darby must use all of her skills to prove it was murder against a tide of competing interests and before the killer takes another life.

A Murder at the End of the World, formerly known as Retreat, is created and directed by Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij. Marling stars alongside Corrin, Owen, Harris Dickinson, Alice Braga, Joan Chen, Raúl Esparza, Jermaine Fowler, Ryan J. Haddad, Pegah Ferydoni, Javed Khan, Louis Cancelmi, Edoardo Ballerini, Britian Seibert, Christopher Gurr, Kellan Tetlow, Daniel Olson, and Neal Huff.

Marling and Batmanglij also executive produced alongside Andrea Sperling, Melanie Marnich, and Nicki Paluga. The seven-episode limited series is produced by FX Productions and was filmed in Iceland, New Jersey, and Utah.

The series will also premiere on August 29 on Disney+ in the UK, Ireland, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Gibraltar, the Balkans, Singapore, and the Philippines, as well as be available on Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ in all other territories at a later date.

A Murder at the End of the World, Series Premiere (two episodes), Tuesday, August 29, Hulu