‘All Creatures Great & Small’ Adds 2 New Cast Members After Callum Woodhouse Exit

Following a major character departure at the end of Season 3, a couple of new faces are coming to All Creatures Great and Small Season 4, currently filming in England.

The popular British drama has largely maintained the same cast throughout its three seasons on PBS. But Season 4 marks a world of change for the characters as World War II begins, and with those narrative changes are some new characters coming into the Skeldale House.

Set in the Yorkshire Dales, Season 4 picks up in 1940 as Winston Churchill takes office and Europe is under serious threat. The season will consist of seven new episodes and a Christmas special and will air on Masterpiece on PBS in early 2024.

Returning cast for Season 4 includes Nicholas Ralph as James Herriot, who will be fresh off the heels of his wedding with Rachel Shenton‘s Helen Herriot when the new season begins. Samuel West (Siegfried Farnon), Anna Madeley (Mrs. Audrey Hall), and Patricia Hodge (Mrs. Pumphrey) are also returning for the new season, as is Derek as Mrs. Pumphrey’s beloved and pampered dog, Tricki. Callum Woodhouse (Tristan Farnon) will not be returning back. His character said an emotional goodbye to brother Siegfried in the Season 3 finale after enlisting in the Royal Army Veterinary Corps.

The new characters could provide some welcome new stories in Tristan’s absence. Per PBS, Neve McIntosh has joined Season 4 as Miss Harbottle, described as a “highly efficient” bookkeeper, and James Anthony-Rose joins the cast as Richard Carmody, an undergraduate veterinary student who will be mentored by James. Both actors are photographed above.

Returning and new additions to the supporting cast includes Tony Pitts and Imogen Clawson as Helen’s father and sister, Richard and Jenny Alderson; Paul Copley as Ned Clough; Cleo Sylvestre MBE as Anne Chapman; James Bolam MBE as Mr. Dakin; Will Thorp as Gerald Hammond; and Sam Retford as FO Woodham.

“I can’t wait for our Masterpiece audience to see this new season of All Creatures Great and Small. It continues to be full of the warmth and humor that has made it one of our most successful series ever,” executive producer Susanne Simpson said in a statement.

All Creatures Great and Small is based on the best-selling books by James Herriot.