And Just Like That… may have bid Chris Noth‘s Mr. Big adieu prior to allegations of sexual assault against the actor, but he’s taking a stand against reported claims that his longtime Sex and the City colleagues have “iced” him out.

The actor took to Instagram to respond to a report by The New York Post which alleges that his former costars aren’t on good terms with him. In the report from the Post, it claims insiders report Noth believes the cast “owe him an apology for rude behavior,” claiming “he’s not invited to their parties,” and that “he doesn’t get greeting cards or happy birthday texts.”

The headline boils it down to Noth being “iced out” by the group, which he vehemently denies. “I usually don’t respond to this kind of thing. And I do know that people like drama and gossip… but this article by Samantha Ibrahim is absolute nonsense. Just thought you’d like to know,” Noth shared on his social media with a screenshot of the Post headline.

As fans of Sex and the City and And Just Like That… may recall, Noth’s Big was killed off at the beginning of the show after he had a heart attack mid-Peleton ride. Allegations of sexual assault were launched against him not long after the show’s debut resulting in additional scenes he’d filmed for the show being cut from the final edit. He was also let go from CBS‘s The Equalizer following the surfaced allegations.

Two women accused the actor of raping them, sharing stories about reported incidents that took place in 2004 and 2015 in different cities. In response to the claims, Noth told The Hollywood Reporter, “The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false. These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross. The encounters were consensual. It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women.”

At the time of the allegations being publicly shared, Sex and the City stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis shared a joint statement on social media, writing, “We are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth. We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences. We know it must be a very difficult thing to do and we commend them for it.”