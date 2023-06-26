Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) is taking The Walking Dead action overseas in a first look at AMC‘s latest franchise spinoff, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon.

Along with unveiling new photos of Reedus in action once more following his 10-season run on the since-concluded flagship series, AMC released two minutes of footage as Daryl treks across the desecrated French landscape of what appears to be Marseilles. As teased in the series logline, Daryl washes ashore in the country and struggles to piece together how he got there and why.

Tracking his journey across the broken but resilient France, Daryl hopes to find a way back home. As with any journey though, Daryl forms connections along the way, complicating his ultimate plan to return home. In the teaser video, above, Daryl steps ashore in France. “My name is Daryl Dixon,” he says into a voice recorder. “I come from a place called the Commonwealth. It’s in America. I went out looking for something and all I found was trouble. If I don’t make it back, I want them to know I tried. Hell, I’m still trying.”

As he traverses the countryside, Daryl walks past crumbling hills and walker-infested bridges. Graffiti on the walks declaring, “Pouvoir des Vivants,” hints that he is not alone as the English translation means, “power of the living.”

Will Daryl complete his mission? Only time will tell but the first look certainly sets up some exciting ground to cover when viewers reunite with the character this fall. Joining Reedus in the series are Clémence Poésy, Adam Nagaitis, Anne Charrier, Eriq Ebouaney, Laika Blanc Francard, Romain Levi, and Louis Puech Scigliuzzi.

The show is executive produced by Scott M. Gimple, showrunner David Zabel, Reedus, Greg Nicotero, Angela Kang, Brian Bockrath, and Daniel Percival. Stay tuned for more on The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon as we await the show’s premiere on AMC and AMC+.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, Fall 2023, AMC and AMC+