‘The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon’: Norman Reedus Returns in First Teaser for Spinoff (VIDEO)

Meaghan Darwish
Comments

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon

 More

Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) is taking The Walking Dead action overseas in a first look at AMC‘s latest franchise spinoff, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon.

Along with unveiling new photos of Reedus in action once more following his 10-season run on the since-concluded flagship series, AMC released two minutes of footage as Daryl treks across the desecrated French landscape of what appears to be Marseilles. As teased in the series logline, Daryl washes ashore in the country and struggles to piece together how he got there and why.

Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon - The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon - Season 1

(Credit: Emmanuel Guimier/AMC)

Tracking his journey across the broken but resilient France, Daryl hopes to find a way back home. As with any journey though, Daryl forms connections along the way, complicating his ultimate plan to return home. In the teaser video, above, Daryl steps ashore in France. “My name is Daryl Dixon,” he says into a voice recorder. “I come from a place called the Commonwealth. It’s in America. I went out looking for something and all I found was trouble. If I don’t make it back, I want them to know I tried. Hell, I’m still trying.”

As he traverses the countryside, Daryl walks past crumbling hills and walker-infested bridges. Graffiti on the walks declaring, “Pouvoir des Vivants,” hints that he is not alone as the English translation means, “power of the living.”

'TWD: Dead City' Cast Shares Context-Free Spoilers for First Season (VIDEO)
Related

'TWD: Dead City' Cast Shares Context-Free Spoilers for First Season (VIDEO)

Will Daryl complete his mission? Only time will tell but the first look certainly sets up some exciting ground to cover when viewers reunite with the character this fall. Joining Reedus in the series are Clémence Poésy, Adam Nagaitis, Anne Charrier, Eriq Ebouaney, Laika Blanc Francard, Romain Levi, and Louis Puech Scigliuzzi.

The show is executive produced by Scott M. Gimple, showrunner David Zabel, Reedus, Greg Nicotero, Angela Kang, Brian Bockrath, and Daniel Percival. Stay tuned for more on The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon as we await the show’s premiere on AMC and AMC+.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, Fall 2023, AMC and AMC+

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon

Norman Reedus

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Barbara Corcoran of 'Shark Tank'
1
Barbara Corcoran Names the ‘Shark Tank’ Deal That Got Her $468 Million
Adam Rich
2
‘Eight Is Enough’ Star Adam Rich’s Cause of Death Revealed
William Shatner on 'Stars on Mars'
3
William Shatner Shocks Celebronauts in ‘Stars on Mars’ Sneak Peek
Vanna White
4
‘Wheel of Fortune’ Fans Push Sony to Keep Vanna White on the Show
James Holzhauer
5
James Holzhauer Judges Which Is Tougher: ‘The Chase’ or ‘Jeopardy!’