Frederic Forrest, ‘Apocalypse Now’ and ’21 Jump Street’ Actor, Dies at 86

The character actor Frederic Forrest, known for roles in films like Apocalypse Now and TV shows like 21 Jump Street has died at age 86.

Bette Midler, who costarred with the Texas-born actor in The Rose, shared the news on Twitter on Friday, June 23.

“The great and beloved Frederic Forrest has died,” Midler wrote. “Thank you to all of his fans and friends for all their support these last few months. He was a remarkable actor, and a brilliant human being, and I was lucky to have him in my life. He was at peace.”

Forrest was born in Waxahachie, Texas, and studied acting under Sanford Meisner, according to Variety. In his breakout role, he starred as Tom Black Bull in the 1972 Western film When the Legends Die, picking up a Golden Globe nomination in the Most Promising Newcomer – Male category.

He joined Marlon Brando, Robert Duvall, and Martin Sheen in Francis Ford Coppola’s Apocalypse Now, landing a National Society of Film Critics Award for his supporting role as the ill-fated Jay “Chef” Hicks in the 1979 war epic.

And in that same year’s The Rose, Forrest played Dyer, pictured above, a love interest for Midler’s self-destructive rock star. For that performance, Forrest earned Academy Award and Golden Globe nominations.

On television, Forrest played Captain Richard Jenko in the first season of the Fox police procedural 21 Jump Street in 1987. He also appeared in the miniseries Quo Vadis?, Lonesome Dove, and Die Kinder.

His last screen role was playing Sean Penn’s onscreen father in the 2006 political drama film All the King’s Men.

Forrest was married twice, including a marriage to Taxi alum Marilu Henner that ended in 1983. He and Henner shared the screen in the 1982 crime film Hammett and the 1994 comedy film Chasers.