Great American Family’s Great American Christmas in July: The Full Schedule

The holiday season may still be months away, but if you love Christmas movies, the second-best time of the year is just around the corner.

Great American Family‘s Great American Christmas in July returns, beginning on Friday, June 30. And yes, there will be 24/7 holiday films, as well as the world premiere of A Belgian Chocolate Christmas on Saturday, July 8 at 8/7c.

In A Belgian Chocolate Christmas, starring Jaclyn Hales and Zane Stephens, a photographer takes her best friend’s place at a Belgian culinary school at the holidays and connects with the chocolatier leading the class. As romance begins to bloom, the only problem is a case of mistaken identity. Check out a photo from the film above.

Check out the Great American Christmas in July schedule below.

Friday, June 30

6:00 p.m. A Merry Christmas Wish

8:00 p.m. B&B Merry

10:00 p.m. Crown Prince of Christmas

Saturday, July 1

12:00 a.m. A Brush with Christmas

2:00 a.m. Christmas Sweethearts

4:00 a.m. Merry Kissmas

6:00 a.m. I’m Glad It’s Christmas

8:00 a.m. Christmas in Pine Valley

10:00 a.m. My Favorite Christmas Tree

12:00 p.m. Aisle Be Home for Christmas

2:00 p.m. A Kindhearted Christmas

4:00 p.m. A Hot Cocoa Christmas

6:00 p.m. Catering Christmas

8:00 p.m. Destined at Christmas

10:00 p.m. Christmas at the Drive-In

Sunday, July 2

12:00 a.m. Christmas on Candy Cane Lane

2:00 a.m. A Match Made at Christmas

4:00 a.m. Christmas Time Is Here

6:00 a.m. The Art of Christmas

8:00 a.m. Love at the Christmas Contest

10:00 a.m. Joy for Christmas

12:00 p.m. A Royal Christmas on Ice

2:00 p.m. A Lot Like Christmas

4:00 p.m. A Christmas…Present

6:00 p.m. Jingle Bell Princess

8:00 p.m. A Christmas Miracle for Daisy

10:00 p.m. Royally Wrapped for Christmas

Monday, July 3

12:00 a.m. Christmas Angel

2:00 a.m. A Cinderella Christmas

4:00 a.m. Christmas Lover’s Anonymous

6:00 a.m. Angel Falls Christmas

8:00 a.m. The Great Christmas Switch

10:00 a.m. The Spruces and the Pines

12:00 p.m. Christmas at the Drive-In

2:00 p.m. Merry Kissmas

4:00 p.m. I’m Glad It’s Christmas

6:00 p.m. A Brush with Christmas

8:00 p.m. My Favorite Christmas Tree

10:00 p.m. A Hot Cocoa Christmas

Tuesday, July 4

12:00 a.m. A Christmas Star

2:00 a.m. Love at the Christmas Contest

4:00 a.m. A Christmas Wish in Hudson

6:00 a.m. Mrs. Miracle

8:00 a.m. Call Me Mrs. Miracle

10:00 a.m. The Art of Christmas

12:00 p.m. Royally Wrapped for Christmas

2:00 p.m. Christmas Sweethearts

4:00 p.m. Crown Prince of Christmas

6:00 p.m. Aisle Be Home for Christmas

8:00 p.m. A Merry Christmas Wish

10:00 p.m. B&B Merry

Wednesday, July 5

12:00 a.m. A Kindhearted Christmas

2:00 a.m. Christmas Crush

4:00 a.m. A Dog Walker’s Christmas Tale

6:00 a.m. The Christmas Calendar

8:00 a.m. Christmas Is You

10:00 a.m. Snowmance

12:00 p.m. A Christmas…Present

2:00 p.m. Christmas Time Is Here

4:00 p.m. A Match Made at Christmas

6:00 p.m. A Royal Christmas on Ice

8:00 p.m. Jingle Bell Christmas

10:00 p.m. Destined at Christmas

Thursday, July 6

12:00 a.m. Christmas in Pine Valley

2:00 a.m. Christmas at the Drive-In

4:00 a.m. A Brush With Christmas

6:00 a.m. Christmas Angel

8:00 a.m. Love at the Christmas Contest

10:00 a.m. A Kindhearted Christmas

12:00 p.m. A Hot Cocoa Christmas

2:00 p.m. My Favorite Christmas Tree

4:00 p.m. Royally Wrapped for Christmas

6:00 p.m. The Art of Christmas

8:00 p.m. Catering Christmas

10:00 p.m. Mrs. Miracle

Friday, July 7

12:00 a.m. Joy for Christmas

2:00 a.m. A Puppy for Christmas

4:00 a.m. Christmas Swap

6:00 a.m. Christmas Crush

8:00 a.m. A Cinderella Christmas

10:00 a.m. Christmas Lover’s Anonymous

12:00 p.m. A Royal Christmas on Ice

2:00 p.m. Christmas in Pine Valley

4:00 p.m. A Lot Like Christmas

6:00 p.m. A Christmas…Present

8:00 p.m. Christmas on Candy Cane Lane

10:00 p.m. Call Me Mrs. Miracle

Saturday, July 8

12:00 a.m. I’m Glad It’s Christmas

2:00 a.m. The Christmas Calendar

4:00 a.m. Snowmance

6:00 a.m. A Christmas Star

8:00 a.m. Christmas Sweethearts

10:00 a.m. Royally Wrapped for Christmas

12:00 p.m. A Merry Christmas Wish

2:00 p.m. Jingle Bell Princess

4:00 p.m. A Christmas Miracle for Daisy

6:00 p.m. B&B Merry

8:00 p.m. A Belgian Chocolate Christmas (Premiere)

10:00 p.m. Catering Christmas

Sunday, July 9

12:00 a.m. A Hot Cocoa Christmas

2:00 a.m. Christmas Angel

4:00 a.m. The Great Christmas Switch

6:00 a.m. Christmas at the Drive-In

8:00 a.m. Joy for Christmas

10:00 a.m. A Belgian Chocolate Christmas

12:00 p.m. A Match Made at Christmas

2:00 p.m. A Christmas…Present

4:00 p.m. A Kindhearted Christmas

6:00 p.m. A Belgian Chocolate Christmas

8:00 p.m. Crown Prince of Christmas

10:00 p.m. Christmas on Candy Cane Lane

Monday, July 10

12:00 a.m. Destined at Christmas

2:00 a.m. The Spruces and the Pines

4:00 a.m. Christmas Is You

6:00 a.m. Christmas Lover’s Anonymous

8:00 a.m. A Merry Christmas Wish

10:00 a.m. Jingle Bell Princess

12:00 p.m. The Art of Christmas

2:00 p.m. Royally Wrapped for Christmas

4:00 p.m. A Hot Cocoa Christmas

6:00 p.m. A Christmas Miracle for Daisy

8:00 p.m. A Christmas…Present

10:00 p.m. A Lot Like Christmas

Tuesday, July 11

12:00 a.m. B&B Merry

2:00 a.m. Catering Christmas

4:00 a.m. Christmas Angel

6:00 a.m. A Royal Christmas on Ice

8:00 a.m. A Christmas Star

10:00 a.m. I’m Glad It’s Christmas

12:00 p.m. Destined at Christmas

2:00 p.m. Christmas on Candy Cane Lane

4:00 p.m. Angel Falls Christmas

6:00 p.m. A Match Made at Christmas

8:00 p.m. A Belgian Chocolate Christmas

10:00 p.m. A Brush With Christmas

Wednesday, July 12

12:00 a.m. Christmas at the Drive-In

2:00 a.m. Love at the Christmas Contest

4:00 a.m. Snowmance

6:00 a.m. Joy for Christmas

8:00 a.m. Aisle Be Home for Christmas

10:00 a.m. A Cinderella Christmas

12:00 p.m. Crown Prince for Christmas

2:00 p.m. Christmas Crush

4:00 p.m. My Favorite Christmas Tree

6:00 p.m. Mrs. Miracle

8:00 p.m. A Hot Cocoa Christmas

10:00 p.m. A Merry Christmas Wish

Thursday, July 13

12:00 a.m. Christmas Sweethearts

2:00 a.m. A Christmas Wish in Hudson

4:00 a.m. The Christmas Calendar

6:00 a.m. Christmas Time Is Here

8:00 a.m. A Christmas…Present

10:00 a.m. A Christmas Miracle for Daisy

12:00 p.m. A Lot Like Christmas

2:00 p.m. A Belgian Chocolate Christmas

4:00 p.m. B&B Merry

6:00 p.m. Call Me Mrs. Miracle

8:00 p.m. A Royal Christmas on Ice

10:00 p.m. Christmas in Pine Valley

Friday, July 14

12:00 a.m. Angel Falls Christmas

2:00 a.m. Christmas Is You

4:00 a.m. Christmas in Carolina

6:00 a.m. Royally Wrapped for Christmas

8:00 a.m. A Match Made at Christmas

10:00 a.m. A Hot Cocoa Christmas

12:00 p.m. A Brush with Christmas

2:00 p.m. Christmas Swap

4:00 p.m. Christmas Sweethearts

6:00 p.m. A Kindhearted Christmas

8:00 p.m. Aisle Be Home for Christmas

10:00 p.m. Catering Christmas

Saturday, July 15

12:00 a.m. The Art of Christmas

2:00 a.m. A Christmas Star

4:00 a.m. The Great Christmas Switch

6:00 a.m. Mrs. Miracle

8:00 a.m. A Belgian Chocolate Christmas

10:00 a.m. Catering Christmas

12:00 p.m. Love at the Christmas Contest

2:00 p.m. Crown Prince for Christmas

4:00 p.m. Christmas at the Drive-In

6:00 p.m. Destined at Christmas

8:00 p.m. A Merry Christmas Wish

10:00 p.m. A Christmas…Present

Sunday, July 16

12:00 a.m. Royally Wrapped for Christmas

2:00 a.m. Christmas on Candy Cane Lane

4:00 a.m. Joy for Christmas

6:00 a.m. Call Me Mrs. Miracle

8:00 a.m. Merry Kissmas

10:00 a.m. Christmas Time Is Here

12:00 p.m. B&B Merry

2:00 p.m. A Royal Christmas on Ice

4:00 p.m. Christmas in Pine Valley

6:00 p.m. My Favorite Christmas Tree

8:00 p.m. Jingle Bell Princess

10:00 p.m. A Brush with Christmas

Monday, July 17

12:00 a.m. A Lot Like Christmas

2:00 a.m. I’m Glad It’s Christmas

4:00 a.m. The Spruces and the Pines