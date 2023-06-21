The Wildcats are back and preparing for their final performance as Disney+ has revealed that High School Musical: The Musical: The Series‘ Season 4 will be its last.

In a new teaser for the upcoming chapter premiering with all eight episodes on Wednesday, August 9, the students of East High are joined by some familiar faces as stars from the original Disney Channel franchise make a return. Along with the teaser, Disney+ also shared key art featuring the cast.

Inspired by the films that began on Disney Channel in 2006, the streaming series is Disney+’s longest-running original series to date, making the end a little bittersweet. In preparation for the final chapter, series creator and executive producer Tim Federle wrote on social media, “After four years at East High, it’s time to graduate. This will be our final, endgame season. This show brought the most extraordinary cast – and crew, and collaborators – to my life. To the fans, who embraced our super-meta series: we ‘don’t not love you.’ We can’t wait to share this epic 4th act with you all.”

Debuting in 2019, the streaming series helped launch the careers of stars such as Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett among others. In the fourth season, the series will see the Wildcats returning to East High where they’ll prepare a stage production of High School Musical 3: Senior Year. In a meta twist of events though, plans are disrupted when Disney announces the long-awaited High School Musical 4: The Reunion movie will shoot on location at their beloved high school.

This makes way for the return of franchise stars Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman, Lucas Grabeel, Bart Johnson, Alyson Reed, and Kaycee Stroh who will play themselves as they reprise their High School Musical movie roles as Chad Danforth, Taylor McKessie, Ryan Evans, Coach Jack Bolton, Ms. Darbus, and Martha Cox. The Wildcats of the TV series will work as background extras on the movie.

As for the cast of HSMTMTS, returning stars for Season 4 include Joshua Bassett, Sofia Wylie, Dara Reneé, Julia Lester, Frankie Rodriguez, Kate Reinders, and Liamani Segura. Additional Season 4 cast members include Kylie Cantrall, Matthew Sato, Caitlin Reilly, Vasthy Mompoint, Mark St. Cyr, Matt Cornett, Larry Saperstein, Joe Serafini, Adrian Lyles, and Saylor Bell Curda.

Don’t miss it! Catch the teaser, above, and check out HSMTMTS when the fourth and final season arrives on Disney+ this summer.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Season 4 Premiere, Wednesday, August 9, Disney+