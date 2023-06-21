Two Hip Hop legends are teaming up for a new A&E series.

LL Cool J and Ice T lead Hip Hop Treasures, premiering on Saturday, August 12 at 10/9c, in honor of the 50th anniversary of hip hop. They’ll be tracking down lost Hip Hop memorabilia alongside field collectors and museum curators, telling the story of some of Hip Hop’s greatest artists and the items they made famous, including The Notorious B.I.G.’s iconic jersey from the “Juicy” video, Flavor Flav’s clocks, and DMX’s Aaliyah car.

This exclusive partnership between A&E, Pulse Films, LL Cool J’s Rock The Bells, and The Universal Hip Hop Museum will honor these music legends and bring their items back to the birthplace of the culture, The Bronx. These items will be put on display at The Universe Hip Hop Museum, set to open in 2024.

“These kings and queens of culture deserve to be celebrated and elevated,” LL Cool J says in the trailer, which you can watch above to see some of the icons and memorabilia being highlighted.

In Hip Hop Treasures, viewers will get a nostalgic look at the memorabilia, which will be brought to life through personal stories from LL Cool J and Ice T. It also includes unprecedented access to some of the biggest names in Hip Hop such as DMC (Run DMC), CeeLo Green, Flavor Flav, Fat Joe, Treach (Naughty by Nature,) Master P, Soulja Boy, and many more. There will also be tributes to The Notorious B.I.G., DMX, Biz Markie, and Coolio’s last on-camera appearance before his passing in 2022.

Hip Hop Treasures is produced by Pulse Films and Rock The Bells for A&E Network. Executive producers for Pulse Films are Erica Hanson, Tracey Baker-Simmons, Andrena Hale, and Mira King. Paradise Gray and Pete Nice are executive producers. Elaine Frontain Bryant, Shelly Tatro, and Jonathan Partridge are executive producers for A&E Network.

