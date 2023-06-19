Don’t Miss a Thing! Subscribe to our America's Got Talent Newsletter:

The June 20 episode of America’s Got Talent Season 18 will feature a group performance that leaves judge Sofia Vergara mesmerized and judge Simon Cowell looking a bit less than impressed.

In the exclusive TV Insider clip above, we see a performance from the dance group Murmuration, who offer a visual treat of psychedelic patterns in their movements — and follow the motions of their leader while blindfolded!

Throughout the performance, the leader makes gestures that the dozens of dancers behind him follow at the same time. Immediately, we see Cowell looking a bit sour at the experience, perhaps feeling the visual treat isn’t as impressive as the excited crowd behind him seems to think it is. But this does not deter the group from continuing on, providing spectacle and impressive coordination, as the leader seemingly conducts the coir of performers behind him.

Watch the clip above to see Vergara’s reaction to the Cirque du Soleil-like presentation.

The 18th season of America’s Got Talent began on May 30, with a new set of performers looking to compete for the ultimate $1 million prize. Also serving as executive producer, Cowell is featured as one of the judges alongside international superstar Vergara, global fashion icon Heidi Klum, and renowned comedian Howie Mandel. The dynamic Terry Crews also returns as host.

NBC also boasts that this season promises to deliver “some of the wildest acts” ever to grace the AGT stage. This is the fourth week of auditions, and in the last episode, Crews pushed the Golden Buzzer for Chioma & The Atlanta Drum Academy, sending them directly to the AGT live shows.

AGT is slated to begin six weeks of two-hour live shows at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium beginning Tuesday, August 22 at 8/7c. The one-hour results shows will then air Wednesday nights at 8/7c.

America’s Got Talent, Tuesdays, 8/7c, NBC