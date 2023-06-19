It was a big night for The Walking Dead fans on Sunday (June 18), as not only did AMC air the premiere of the Maggie and Negan spin-off Dead City and the midseason finale of Fear of the Walking Dead, but they gave viewers their first glimpse of the upcoming Daryl Dixon series.

In the 20-second trailer for The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon (below), we pan up from under the water to reveal a seemingly unconscious Daryl (Norman Reedus) laid out on top of an overturned lifeboat drifting across the ocean. The clip also confirms that the series will premiere this fall.

According to the show’s official synopsis, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon will follow Daryl as he washes ashore in France and struggles to piece together how he got there and why. The series tracks his journey across a broken but resilient France as he hopes to find a way back home. As he makes the journey, though, the connections he forms along the way complicate his ultimate plan.

Daryl is about to be a fish out of water… Did you catch the #DarylDixon tease during #DeadCity? pic.twitter.com/0Am5RFL76v — The Walking Dead (@WalkingDead_AMC) June 19, 2023

“It’s going to be way different. The story’s way different. The characters are way different. There’s a different tone, there’s different light, there’s a different sound. It’s a whole different vibe,” Reedus previously told Entertainment Weekly about the much-anticipated spinoff.

In addition to Reedus, the cast also includes Clémence Poésy (In Bruges) as Isabelle, Anne Charrier (The Last Deadly Mission) as Genet, Eriq Ebanouey (Fox Hunt) as Fallou, Laika Blanc Francard (My Night) as Sylvie, Romain Levi (The Tunnel) as Codron, and Louis Puech Scigliuzzi as Laurent.

The spinoff was originally supposed to feature Reedus’ Walking Dead co-star Melissa McBride, who played Daryl’s ride-or-die, Carol. However, McBride exited the project in April 2022.

At the time, an AMC spokesperson said the decision was a logistical one based on the series filming in France. “Relocating to Europe became logistically untenable for Melissa at this time,” the AMC rep said. “We know fans will be disappointed by this news, but The Walking Dead Universe continues to grow and expand in interesting ways and we very much hope to see Carol again in the near future.”

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, Series Premiere, Fall 2023, AMC