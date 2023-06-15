Wheel of Fortune‘s Pat Sajak has announced he’s leaving the long-running game show, but it seems that he has no plans to slow down work-wise. Instead, TV legend will focus on a new role in academia.

According to WVID Local 4, Pat Sajak has since revealed that he’s now the chairman of a conservative Michigan college. The 76-year-old is serving on Hillsdale College’s board as chairman, following the retirement of William Brodeck. Sajak’s role isn’t altogether surprising as he’s served in the vice president role since 2003.

Described as a private Christian school, Hillsdale College was founded in 1844 and is located outside of Ann Arbor.

“For decades, Pat Sajak has been an icon of radio and television. There are few things more intimate than appearing in the living rooms of countless Americans every evening. W know that he will be missed and congratulate him on a well-deserved retirement,” Hillsdale’s Executive Director of Media Relations and Communication, Emily Slack told The NY Post.

“Hillsdale College is fortunate to have an even closer relationship with Mr. Sajak. Since 2019, we have benefitted from his wisdom, intellect, and good humor as chairman of Hillsdale’s board of trustees,” Slack’s statement continued. “We look forward to continuing our important work together and to what we are sure will be a bright future for Mr. Sajak and his family.”

Sajak’s chairman announcement comes just after the news of his retirement from Wheel which surprised fans. His final run with the show will be the upcoming 41st season of the game show, which begins in September of this year.

He’s been helming the show since 1981, working alongside Vanna White since she joined the show a year later. Speculation about who will take over the hosting role has already begun with American Idol‘s Ryan Seacrest among the frontrunners. Stay tuned for more on Sajak’s exit from Wheel and who will be taking over for him.

