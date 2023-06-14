Todd Hoffman on Family Tensions Spilling Over in Season 2 of ‘Hoffman Family Gold’

It’s go big or go home for Todd Hoffman as he returns to Alaska’s Mammoth Valley Mine for season 2 of Hoffman Family Gold on Discovery Channel. Fans watched the multi-generational fam and crew battle through Mother Nature and failing equipment. This time they’re bringing in the big guns in the form of ultimate machinery including the top-tier wash plant in the Holy Roller.

For the Gold Rush series favorite, it’s all or nothing this time with tons of money poured into hopes the fortunes turn around. The ultimate goal is uncovering 1,000 ounces of gold, which translates to about $1.75 million. A number that would also lead to a profit, but cover $750,000 in debt with labor, fuel, equipment, and transportation. A lofty mission considering the first season saw 300 ounces of gold despite all the adversity.

If the elements and mechanics of it all weren’t enough, there is also a father-son struggle brewing between Dad and his older son Hunter. Think of it as Mufasa and Simba but with gold extraction. Here Todd previews the pressure cooker of a season to come.

You had a lot of challenges last season. Did you have trepidation about returning to the site?

Todd Hoffman: I really did. When you’ve been mining for so many years you think, “Man, if I had better equipment I can do this.” That is what brought me back. You’re going to see if we can come in, get this done, find some way to bring in new equipment, and hit this mine head-on. I’m telling you right now this ground has never been seen on Gold Rush. This is next level.

You’re putting all your eggs in this one basket. That certainly had to weigh on you all season.

When you have this dream and had it for years and had some successes and some failures. Through it all you’ve developed this team led by Andy Spinks. When you think about it, you are at this point where we can win at this. We know we can hit it out of the park, but there is a lot of money standing between us and getting that chance…Let’s just say it’s a million dollars to get up to the plate. It’s scary all around to get up to that plate and take that swing. I’ve got the right guys in place, the ground. Now it’s my job to see if I can bring the equipment in. In the middle of it, I’m working with family, so you get curve balls. I got my son who is a little bit of a wild animal. That’s the scary thing about this year. I have issues with staff and son relationships. This is where it gets tough. I’ll be honest with you this season is intense. I’m nervous about how I get edited in this thing. I’m going to be sitting here watching alongside everyone else wondering how I look and how he looks and how we all look. Welcome to reality TV, man. It’s nuts

Thankfully the patriarch, your dad Jack is there to help mend those fences. He is such a positive presence. How is it for you still there doing his thing?

There are not many people that I can say are as unique as my father. He is a holy man. He doesn’t get up and worry like you and I do about the things in our life. He fully trusts in his maker. There is no BS. He is good all the way through to his core. He doesn’t have an ulterior motive. When you are with him and his presence, you can feel it. He really wants the best for you. That is very rare in today’s world and society to be around people like that. He does pull me toward that. A love toward people, a kindness.

And then there is Hunter, who wants to be heard and be given more leadership responsibility. You butt heads. How does your father-son dynamic play out this season?

You’re going to have to watch the show because I don’t know how it goes and looks. I don’t know what he says. I know what I said and feel. But did I do a good job as a dad? I don’t know. That’s what keeps me up at night. Was I a good father in this situation? I’m still replaying things from last freakin’ summer in my head.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

The feeling of what could I have done differently?

Yeah. Did I let my son down or was he just being a butt and needs to listen to his dad. We’re playing out the father-son relationship that is real in front of millions of people. Can you imagine? No wonder so many reality stars go nuts. You’re literally putting all your dirty laundry on the line. The question is did we do it right? I don’t know. But I”m going to tell you right now. There is freakin’ gold, fights, grizzly bears, and floods. It’s a mining clinic. There is a lot of weird stuff that happens in this show. That’s why I believe it will be one of the biggest things on the network if not the number-one show.

How would you compare your relationship growing up with Jack to yours with Hunter?

I never would say the things my dad Hunter says to me. But I am a different kind of dad. My dad grew up in the 1950s. They were hands-off during that era. He was like, “I had you. I helped bring you on this Earth. Now get out there and fly.” But I had him as an example. He was home every day and faithful. He took us to church and never cheated on my mother. He never abused us. He was always fair. I had a really good example as a father. That’s hopefully what I passed on to my kids. But if you’re reading this article, don’t get any parenting advice from Todd. R. Hoffman because I do not know what the frick I’m doing.

What is it like to see your youngest son Hudson “Cub” get more in the family business?

Cub is awesome. He is a little more chill. If you look at our whole family, who is the guy who makes you smile being around and it’s Cub. Cub is like that quiet, funny guy. He is in there supporting his brother. Not only do I have Hunter to deal with, but “Cub” is riding shotgun with his brother.

What would you say the state of gold is today with the economy, inflation and all going on in the world?

This is my opinion. I don’t want people to make financial decisions on just what I say. My personal opinion is we are bankrupt as a country and gold is going to go nuts. It’s going to take off at some point because we will have runaway inflation. Now having said that it scares people to think about that. I don’t want to think about it…What I can do is secure land and ready the gold mine because I personally think gold is a fraction of what it should be worth. At some point, we are going to see 5 and 10,000 an ounce. Having said that, it means inflation was out of control. It doesn’t look good. Let me just say that. We got to be really smart hear guys and gals and think about things more seriously.

Hoffman Familly Gold season 2 premiere, June 16, 9/8c, Discovery Channel