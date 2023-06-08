The 2023 Tony Awards has announced its lineup of performers for the Sunday, June 11 ceremony. The award show was previously given the green light for a non-scripted telecast from the striking Writers Guild of America.

The 76th Annual Tony Awards will feature show-stopping performances from the casts of Tony Award-nominated best musicals and revivals, including Camelot, Into The Woods, & Juliet, Kimberly Akimbo, New York, New York, Parade, Shucked, Some Like It Hot, and Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.

Additionally, 2022’s winner for Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical, Joaquina Kalukango, will give a performance, as will the casts of A Beautiful Noise (the Neil Diamond musical) and Funny Girl (starring Lea Michele, Tovah Feldshuh, and more). And there will be a special performance for the Tony Award for the 2023 Special Tony Awards for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre recipients, Joel Grey and John Kander.

The Funny Girl revival, currently on Broadway, received one nomination at the 2022 Tony Awards, a supporting acting nod for Jared Grimes. The musical didn’t perform at 75th annual ceremony, which makes its 2023 appearance its first Tonys performance. TV stars Ben Platt (Parade), Alex Newell (Shucked), Sweeney Todd stars Josh Groban, Annaleigh Ashford, Gaten Matarazzo, Jordan Fisher, and Ruthie Ann Miles, and more will likely take part in their show’s respective performances. Additional nominees include Jessica Chastain, Samuel L. Jackson, and Jodie Comer.

“CBS has been home to the Tony Awards for more than 40 years,” Jack Sussman, executive vice president, specials, music, live events and alternative programming, CBS Entertainment, said in a statement. “We are proud to once again celebrate the best of theater this season, and continue our support for Broadway, the broader theater community and all the incredible artistic talents both on stage and behind the scenes who bring the shows to life.”

“This year’s Tony Award nominees are a reflection of a tremendous year of Broadway,” said Charlotte St. Martin, President of The Broadway League and Heather Hitchens, President and CEO of the American Theatre Wing. “The show will feature performances by Broadway’s brightest lights — from breakthrough performers to industry icons — in recognition of the momentous productions wowing audiences worldwide.”

Oscar winner and Tony Award nominee Ariana DeBose will host the Tony Awards for a second year in a row. The event will air live from the historic United Palace in New York City’s Washington Heights as opposed to the usual venue, Radio City Music Hall. The telecast will take place from 8-11pm ET/5-8pm PT on CBS and stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

Emmy Award winner Julianne Hough and So Help Me Todd star Skylar Astin will host The Tony Awards: Act One, a live pre-show of exclusive content that is available to viewers for free on Pluto TV, beginning Sunday, June 11 at 6:30-8:00pm ET/3:30-5:00pm PT.

Viewers can access The Tony Awards: Act One on their smart TV, streaming device, mobile app, or online by going to Pluto TV and clicking on the “Pluto TV Celebrity” channel (no payment, registration or sign-in required).

The Tony Awards: Act One, 6:30/5:30c, Pluto TV

76th Annual Tony Awards, Sunday, June 11, 8/7c, CBS and Paramount+