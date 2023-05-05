One of Taylor Sheridan’s upcoming series for Paramount+ officially has a title, plus the streaming service has released its first photos.

Special Ops: Lioness (previously simply titled Lioness) stars Zoe Saldaña, Nicole Kidman, Laysla De Oliveira, and Morgan Freeman. You can see Saldaña, Kidman, and De Oliveira, as well as other members of the cast, in the photos above and below.

In the espionage thriller, based on a real-life program, Cruz Manuelos (De Oliveira) is a rough-around-the-edges but passionate young Marine recruited to join the Lioness Engagement Team to help bring down a terrorist organization from within. Saldaña plays Joe, the station chief of the Lioness program tasked with training, managing and leading her female undercover operatives.

Special Ops: Lioness also stars series regulars Dave Annable, Jill Wagner, LaMonica Garrett, James Jordan, Austin Hébert, Jonah Wharton, Stephanie Nur, and Hannah Love Lanier. Michael Kelly recurs.

The series is executive produced by Sheridan, David C. Glasser, Saldaña, Kidman, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, Jill Wagner, Geyer Kosinski, Michael Malone, and John Hillcoat. It is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios exclusively for Paramount+.

The spy thriller is part of Sheridan’s growing slate on Paramount+. That includes the Yellowstone prequels 1883 and 1923, Mayor of Kingstown, and Tulsa King, as well as the upcoming Lawmen: Bass Reeves (now an anthology) and Land Man.

Scroll down for a look at the cast.

