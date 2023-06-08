Pat Robertson Dies: Televangelist Was 93

Martin Holmes
Comments
Pat Robertson in Til Kingdom Come


Televangelist Pat Robertson, the longtime host of the Christian Broadcast Network’s (CBN) The 700 Club and former presidential candidate, has died. He was 93.

Robertson’s passing was confirmed by CBN, the network he founded in 1960. A cause of death has not yet been revealed.

Serving as the host of The 700 Club from 1966 to 2021, Robertson was known for advocating a conservative Christian ideology, often providing controversial opinions on politics and daily news topics. He stepped down from the show on October 1, 2021, and was replaced as full-time host by his son, Gordon Robertson.

Robertson ran for the Republican nomination for president in 1986, though he did not receive the nomination. However, his impressive showing, particularly in the first contest in Iowa, led to him becoming a force within GOP politics for years to come. He would also go on to form the Christian advocacy group the Christian Coalition in 1987.

In addition, Robertson’s work and enterprises included Regent University, the private Christian institution he founded in 1977; the American Center for Law and Justice, which defends the First Amendment rights of religious people; and the international humanitarian organization Operation Blessing.

He is survived by his four children, Tim, Elizabeth, Gordon, and Ann, his 14 grandchildren, and 24 great-grandchildren. His wife of almost 70 years, Dede Robertson, passed away in 2022.

