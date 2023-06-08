First Look: ‘Hack My Home’ Dream Team Previews New Netflix Reno Series

Are you ready to make some changes at home? Netflix is getting in the renovation spirit with its forthcoming series Hack My Home and we have your exclusive first look.

Set to premiere Friday, July 7, the series features eight half-hour episodes focusing on one unifying problem between all the families profiled, and that’s the fact that they need more space in their homes. Each episode revolves around a deserving family as a team of experts works to give them the best resolutions to their problems.

Heading up Innovation is Brooks Atwood who says the show “offers a unique look and take into what actually goes into a home renovation, through the lens of innovation.” As for what that entails, he says, “you get to see how innovation works. The failures, wild solutions, stuff you haven’t seen before on a design show. Imagine a bed coming out of the ceiling… just saying!”

And Ati Williams is aiding by leading Construction. “If you’ve been racking your brain for clever ways to maximize every cubic inch of your home, without expanding its physical footprint, I’m here to reveal some construction wizardry,” she tells us. “You’ll be amazed at what can be accomplished within your home’s existing boundaries. Also, I’ll be wearing my disco globe hardhat! ”

So there’s construction and some festive times ahead. As for Engineering, Jessica Banks is taking on the task. “Watch this robotics engineer turned inventor solve seemingly impossible space (think stairs, not stars) problems in ingenious ways,” she shares. “I am excited to empower you with technology and charge your brain with curiosity!”

Rounding out the four-expert team is Mikel Welch who is working on Design, and he’s building high expectations as he notes, “This is not another predictable and vanilla home makeover show. We have furniture that retracts from the ceiling, hidden speakeasy-style home offices, and so much more!”

Together, they work to show families and viewers that it’s not just about the footage squared, it’s about the footage cubed. The Dream Team’s challenge is to reinvent the space in ways others wouldn’t believe possible. And the technology showcased offers new insights into what home renovation can look like in 2023.

Out-of-the-box builds help transform spaces and change lives in this new series. “What attracted us to this idea was the problem so many people have, and that is add space to their homes,” executive producer, and president of 51 Minds production company, Christian Sarabia says. “We wanted to do it in a way that was different, and not just adding square footage, but reimagining the space in ways people would not normally think of. The hacks the team were able to pull off, including voice-activated hidden rooms, embodied innovation, and technology that was inspiring for all involved.”

Along with solving problems for families, the team will make bets on how much space they can add to each room, with the final reveal testing their brilliance and bets. Don’t miss it for yourself, catch Hack My Home when the show arrives on Netflix this July, and stay tuned for more ahead of the premiere.

Hack My Home, Series Premiere, Friday, July 7, Netflix