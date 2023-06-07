‘This Is Us’ Star Chrissy Metz Imagines ‘Cute’ Pearson Family Reunion 10 Years From Now

Follow The Big Three Subscribe to our This Is Us Newsletter:

This Is Us fans, could it be time to once again recite the Pearson family chant of “Big 3!”? Chrissy Metz isn’t counting out the possibility as the actress recently expressed hopes for the family’s future onscreen.

Ending last spring, the family drama that unfolded over various decades followed the Pearsons made up of patriarch Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and matriarch Rebecca (Mandy Moore) and their three kids, Kate (Metz), Randall (Sterling K. Brown), and Kevin (Justin Hartley). While some stories came to their conclusion at the end of the series created by Dan Fogelman, it’s expansive nature certainly lends itself to revisiting, something Metz isn’t opposed to.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, when asked about a reunion, Metz said, “I would [be down],” going so far as to say, “I’m like, where would it be set?”

The show moved back and forth through time, taking viewers as far forward as adult life for Kate’s son, Jack (Blake Stadnik), leaving years of life for the Pearson family unturned. Having recently reunited with her costars Moore and Susan Kelechi Watson, which she shared in an Instagram post, Metz said of the meeting, “That was really cute to get together with my girls.”

“I mean, anything’s possible,” the actress said of continuing the family’s story. “I think everybody wants to see it. Every single time I see someone they’re like, ‘We wish the show was still on.’ I’m like, ‘Me too.'” She went on to add, “You know, job security. But I do love the show and everybody involved.”

As for ideas surrounding the possibility, Metz suggested, “I think, like, in 10 years and we’re all, like, fifty-ish, I think that will be cute, a little reunion.” Ultimately, the choice is up to Fogelman, to whom Metz gave a shoutout with, “Dan, let us know!”

Her comments echo the cast’s sentiments in response to Chris Sullivan‘s April Fools social media post earlier this year, in which he teased This Is Us Season 7.”Why you playing with the people, Sully?!” Brown commented at the time.

“Oh how we wish,” Metz wrote. That was echoed in Moore’s response, which also read, “I wish!!!”

Who knows, anything seems possible when it comes to the Pearsons. Until anything possibly comes to fruition, fans can relive every single second with the Pearsons from Season 1 through Season 6 on Hulu.

This Is Us, Streaming now, Hulu