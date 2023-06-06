‘The Ultimatum: Queer Love’: Xander Opens Up About Yoly & Mal Love Triangle

[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for The Ultimatum: Queer Love Episodes 1-8.]

The Ultimatum: Queer Love had a serious love triangle form when a passionate love sparked between Xander Boger and Yoly Rojas, two of the season’s ultimatum givers. Xander had issued an ultimatum to partner Vanessa Papa, and Yoly to partner Mal Wright. Each entered into their own trial marriages, but Xander and Yoly were the only ones who ended up seriously falling for someone other than the partners with whom they entered the Netflix dating experiment.

The Ultimatum: Queer Love Episode 9 finale comes out Wednesday, June 7 on Netflix. In it, viewers will see Yoly’s answer to Mal’s proposal given in Episode 8, as well as learn the outcome of Xander and Vanessa’s decision day. The trailer for the finale shows that Yoly and Xander share an intimate moment on decision day. The circumstances of that meeting are for the finale to reveal. TV Insider spoke with Xander about the love triangle of the season. They said the friendly vibe between them and Mal was genuine.

“We went on dates with everyone, and her and I, we had an amazing connection,” Xander said of meeting Mal. “I actually used to joke like, ‘Me, Yoly, and Mal can all hang out! We can just be in this together.'”

When the serious moments came (like when Mal confronted Xander about choosing Yoly during the Episode 7 cocktail party), Xander said the respect remained. “I feel like when we had the opportunity, we communicated well,” they shared. “I think that we both respected each other because we had talked and to a certain degree knew each other beforehand.” The respect for each other was clear in that difficult Episode 7 conversation. Even with their original partners and other cast members watching the back and forth, and despite the complicated emotional web in which they found themselves, the consideration of each other’s personhood and array of feelings radiated.

“I respect Mal so much. I feel like, of course she could have said and done a lot more things,” Xander went on. “It just felt like she always had me in her like interests. And I wish the best for her too. I think she’s an amazing person.”

Mal recognized the validity Yoly’s love for Xander, understanding that a person can love multiple people at once without it being an act of infidelity. Xander joked to us that forming a polycule (a network of interconnected romantic relationships) could have solved all of their problems. Xander’s biggest problem during the season was also their biggest joy. Falling in love with Yoly happened fast, and the 21 days were over too soon for them.

“It was really hard for Yoly and I to leave our trial marriage,” Xander shared. “We really enjoyed our time together. I think we bonded really well. We had amazing conversations. We did fun things together. We would go to the beach, we went to the gym together, we cooked together. We did a lot of stuff, and it felt good. It was hard to leave each other.”

Their connection became a massive roadblock for Xander and Vanessa that doesn’t seem movable. Regardless of what happens on decision day, Xander sees this season as a standout of the reality dating genre.

“Not to say that people in other dating reality shows are not vulnerable — I feel like in Love Is Blind, people are very vulnerable — but the amount of vulnerability and depth that I feel like that our cast showed with everyone” makes Queer Love the one to watch.

“There were so many times when I was watching Aussie and Sam and I’d be crying because I feel what they’re feeling so much. I just feel like that I can relate so much to them,” Xander continued. “I just feel like we all really gave it everything that we had. And that’s something that I don’t feel I always see. There’s always one or two people [on other reality dating shows] where I’m like, ‘Oh, they’re so not here,’ but I feel like all of us were very present and trying and really working hard with ourselves and with the other cast members.”

