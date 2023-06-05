Ex-WWE Star Stan Lane Takes DNA Test to Prove He Is Not Lauren Boebert’s Father

In a story that sounds like it could have come from a pro-wrestling storyline, Republican congresswoman Lauren Boebert has found out once and for all that former wrestler Stan Lane is not her father.

Lane, who primarily wrestled in the 1980s for promotions such as Continental Wrestling Association and World Championship Wrestling, was accused of being Boebert’s biological father after the U.S. representative’s mother said she had a fling with the wrestler in the 80s.

It was thought the matter was cleared up years ago when a court-ordered paternity test found that Lane was not the father. However, when the lab worker who took Lane’s blood sample was later convicted of accepting bribes to switch vials in another case, it threw doubt back onto the Boebert case.

Lane and the Colorado congresswoman agreed to take another round of tests last month, and the results are still the same. Lane is not Boebert’s father.

“I can confirm that Stan Lane is not my biological father. I personally have never publicly claimed he was my father — but certainly, that allegation is out there,” Boebert told The Daily Beast. “The Toby Keith song ‘Who’s Your Daddy’ hits a bit differently now.”

Lane, who appeared in the WWE (then WWF) as a color commentator alongside Vince McMahon from 1993 to 1995, released a statement of his own, telling pro-wrestling website PWInsider, “This situation and the numerous false claims made against me over the years has been stressful for me and my family.”

He added, “I feel my otherwise good reputation has been tarnished considerably. I and other close members of my inner circle have been dragged into this as well.”

“The results came back on May 11, 2023. They were conclusive that I had a 0.0% chance of being the biological father,” Lane continued, noting that he and Boebert agreed that “this matter is settled” and that he “accepted Lauren’s apology on behalf of herself and her mother.”

Lane left the WWE in 1995 and retired from wrestling, though he later made a brief comeback on the independent circuit in 2004. He fully retired from the wrestling business in 2008.

“It is my desire to step back and enjoy my retirement with my wife,” Lane said before wishing Boebert luck in her finding her father. “If she continues the search for her biological father, I hope she finds the answers she has been looking for.”