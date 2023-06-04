‘The Partridge Family’ Star Danny Bonaduce Undergoing Brain Surgery — Fans Wish Him Well

Fans are sending their best wishes to Danny Bonaduce after the Partridge Family alum revealed he’s getting brain surgery.

Bonaduce told TMZ in an online interview on Friday, June 2, that he was diagnosed with hydrocephalus — an accumulation of fluid in the brain’s ventricles — after months of trouble talking and walking. “I can’t walk currently,” he said. “I just can’t.”

The actor doesn’t know how he developed the neurological disorder, but he speculated that it might have stemmed from the time he took a guitar to the head on a reality TV show or from his 2009 boxing match with former MLB star José Canseco.

So on Monday, June 5, the 63-year-old will have a shunt put in his head, and he’s hopeful the operation will alleviate his symptoms. “I’m never gonna run track, I’m never gonna box again, but if I can get from here to the kitchen on my own, bravo,” he said.

Bonaduce has gotten support from fans on Twitter, including Little House on the Prairie star Alison Arngrim.

“Prayers, thoughts, crossed fingers — whatever the heck you got — for Danny Bonaduce,” Arngrim tweeted on Friday. “If I told you what a nice person he actually is, in [real] life, I’d ruin his image, LOL.”

Bonaduce replied to Arngrim, saying, “You’ve always had my back. Thank you.”

And other well-wishers chimed in when Bonaduce posted his TMZ interview to Twitter.

“Wishing you the very best, Danny!” one Twitter user wrote. “Soon you’ll be back to yourself.”

Another commenter tweeted, “Sending you lots of prayers! You got this! Praying for a complete and speedy recovery.”

And a third person wrote, “Sending positive vibes and thoughts to you and your family!”

Bonaduce starred on The Partridge Family for the ABC sitcom’s entire four-season run from 1970 to 1974, playing teenage bassist Danny Partridge.

His other TV roles include guest spots on Married… with Children, The Drew Carey Show, Sabrina, the Teenage Witch, Monk, and CSI: Crime Scene Investigation. In the mid-2000s, he also starred in his own reality show, VH1’s Breaking Bonaduce.