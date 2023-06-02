‘Jeopardy!’ Fans React to Mayim Bialik’s ‘Awkward’ Pauses

Trebek Soundboard For those distressing moments when you could use an audible nudge of encouragement Try It

It wouldn’t be Jeopardy! without viewers sounding off on social media about their preferred hosts, and this time around, Mayim Bialik is under the magnifying glass for her “awkward” pauses.

Bialik, who shares hosting duties with former Jeopardy! champ Ken Jennings, returned to the lectern last month and was scheduled to host the remainder of Season 39. However, Bialik has since temporarily stepped away due to the ongoing writers’ strike, which means Jennings will be filling in later in the season.

For now, though, Bialik’s previously recorded episodes are still airing, and some viewers are struggling with her pacing.

“Mayim is so awkward and robotic,” tweeted one fan. “Why does she pause so long before every weird ‘…..that’s it!’ or ‘…yes!’ Waiting for producers to give the thumbs up? Especially bad after watching Ken host Jeopardy Masters for the last three weeks. Please just make him the full time host.”

“Mayim’s tendency to pause when confirming the correct answer drives me nuts,” wrote another, adding, “Often times, it results in contestants attempting to clarify their response – when they don’t need to. It happened at least twice in that episode from the other night.”

Mayim is so awkward and robotic. Why does she pause so long before every weird “…..that’s it!” or “…yes!” Waiting for producers to give the thumbs up? Especially bad after watching Ken host #Jeopardy Masters for the last three weeks. Please just make him the full time host. — clumsy interloper (@CougThoughts) May 27, 2023

Mayim’s tendency to pause when confirming the correct answer drives me nuts. #Jeopardy — Brian Edwards (@BrianE810) May 29, 2023

Others shared similar sentiments, with one fan writing, “I think Mayim’s pauses/hesitation makes the contestants feel insecure or like their response is wrong so they try to quickly add onto it. Someone really needs to talk w/her about it. It’s distracting for audience & contestants alike.”

Many agreed that these pauses were probably due to Bialik awaiting a response from the judges’ table (pictured below). Given Jeopardy‘s legacy and the money at stake, the host wouldn’t want to make a mistake that results in messing things up for a contestant.

“I wish I could understand WHY she does those awkward pauses,” said another viewer. “Is she looking to judges for confirmation? Is she waiting to hear from producers? WHAT? We can’t see her face, so it’s hard to know. As much as I LOVE J!, I dread seeing her host. It’s going to be a long summer…”

I wish I could understand WHY she does those awkward pauses. Is she looking to judges for confirmation? Is she waiting to hear from producers? WHAT? We can’t see her face, so it’s hard to know. As much as I LOVE J!, I dread seeing her host. It’s going to be along summer… — Lady Carolyn Young of Glencoe🇺🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@catenemslayla) May 30, 2023

Not everyone cared about the pauses, though, as other viewers defended The Big Bang Theory alum.

“Mayim is doing a great job,” tweeted one viewer. “If the contestants have a problem with her the PTB [Powers That Be] will get word and find another. I find her just fine. She is one intelligent & educated woman.”

“I think Mayim is improving,” said another. “Been watching her TikToks and truly appreciate her. If there were one host only I would pick Ken on pedigree alone, but I can fully accept Mayim as cohost now.”

“Mayim Bialik is the only choice for permanent host of Jeopardy,” added another.

Mayim is doing a great job. If the contestants have a problem with her the PTB will get word and find another. I find her just fine. She is one intelligent & educated woman. And how many quiz shows have you done? — DarraD🌻🇺🇦🌻 (@WardDarra) May 30, 2023

I think Mayim is improving. Been watching her TikToks and truly appreciate her. If there were one host only I would pick Ken on pedigree alone, but I can fully accept Mayim as cohost now. #jeopardy — 🌷🪴La La Linzy C🪴🪁 (@VeryLinzy) May 29, 2023

@TheJimCornette I disagree. Mayim Bialik is the only choice for permanent host of Jeopardy — Keith Okie (@keith_okie) May 30, 2023