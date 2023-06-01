‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Have Mixed Reaction to Player’s Surprising Last-Minute Comeback

Meaghan Darwish
Comments
Jared Watson on 'Jeopardy!'
Jeopardy, Inc.

Jeopardy!‘s June 1 match is causing a stir among fans following one player’s surprising comeback late in the rounds.

After getting off to a rocky start by beginning Double Jeopardy in the negative with – $200, quality control specialist, Jared Watson managed to pull out a win boosting his score with the third Daily Double and some correct responses during Double Jeopardy. Jared discovered all three Daily Doubles, losing the first and second, before scoring $2000 in the third.

Jared Watson on 'Jeopardy!'

(Credit: Jeopardy!, Inc.)

The first loss put him into the negative, and the second dropped him down by $3,000 during the Double Jeopardy round, but Jared managed to win back $2,000 with the third Daily Double. Still, going into Final Jeopardy, he wasn’t leading the board as Eva Thomas, an attorney from Brooklyn held with $16,200. Meanwhile, Ilhana Redzovic, the returning champion trailed with $4,600.

'Jeopardy!' Boss Drops News About Big Change on Show
Related

'Jeopardy!' Boss Drops News About Big Change on Show

Both Jared and Ilhana answered the Final Jeopardy correctly, with Eva losing out on her chances after betting too high. Ultimately, Jared’s wager of $2,400 brought him to the winning total of $14,000. The Final Jeopardy round’s category was “Country Names,” with the clue being, “The first current country to include its particular religion in its full name, it also has that religion in the name of its capital.” The answer was “Pakistan.”

Needless to say, Jared made a major comeback, but his win earned mixed reactions of shock from viewers, below, scroll through the fan reactions, and let us know what you thought of Jared’s big win in the comments section.

Jeopardy!, Weeknights, Check your local listings

Jeopardy!

Mayim Bialik

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Ken Jennings
1
‘Jeopardy!’ Boss Drops News About Big Change on Show
Wheel of Fortune puzzle board
2
Fans React as ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Contestants Flub ‘Star Wars’ Puzzle
Janice Dean shares update on MS battle
3
Fox News’ Janice Dean Gives Health Update Amid MS battle
Natalia Grace on ID docueseries
4
Natalia Grace Speaks Out After ID Adopted Orphan Docuseries
Derek Hough in 'Dancing With the Stars'
5
Derek Hough Talks ‘DWTS’ Return to ABC, Julianne as Co-Host & More