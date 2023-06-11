Thor has a hammer, but Netflix has a Rake…as in Tyler Rake, Extraction‘s black-ops mercenary played by Marvel god Chris Hemsworth.

In this sequel to the 2020 hit — still one of Netflix’s most watched originals ever — Rake’s recovery from a brutal face-off with an Indian drug lord is cut short when his team is recruited to free his former sister-in-law and her kids from a foreign prison.

The action is A+ (strap in for a jaw-dropping 21-minute escape sequence!), and Hemsworth is in on almost all of it, raves stuntman turned director Sam Hargrave.

“If you are seeing his face, then he was doing [the stunt]…. He was in the cars doing driving, he was hanging from wires off the side of the buildings. He was lit on fire!” Still, the role allows the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s resident Nordic god the chance to flex more than biceps. “He’s not just a pretty face and a muscular body,” Hargrave continues. “He has a depth of soul that’s really powerful [onscreen].”

We may see his talents again in a Part 3, seemingly promised by a surprise twist toward the end of this adventure. “This second movie is one part of Rake’s life, and we close that chapter and open another part,” offers Hargrave. “We definitely lay the foundation for a very broad universe that can go in many directions.”

Extraction 2 premieres Friday, June 16 on Netflix. Golshifteh Farahani reprises her role from the first installment, with Adam Bessa, Olga Kurylenko, Daniel Bernhardt, and Tinatin Dalakishvili also co-starring. Joe and Anthony Russo‘s AGBO produce the film with a script written by Joe.

This is a sequel to the first film that was originally based on Ande Parks’ graphic novel Ciudad, from a story by Ande Parks, Joe Russo & Anthony Russo, with illustrations by Fernando León González. Additional producers are Mike Larocca, Angela Russo-Otstot, Chris Hemsworth, Patrick Newall, and Sam Hargrave, with Jake Aust, Benjamin Grayson, Steven Scavelli, Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely as executive producers.

