'The Wonder Years' Star Dulé Hill Previews Bill & Dean's Trip to New York City

Dule Hill, Elisha Williams, and Tituss Burgess in 'The Wonder Years'
The Wonder Years

What’s going on when we meet up again with The Wonder Years’ tight-knit Williams family? In the comedy’s sophomore season, it’s the summer of ’69, and patriarch Bill (Dulé Hill) is in New York City working with Marvin Gaye and the artist’s team, trying to make his songwriting dreams come true.

“Will Bill be as cool as he is in Alabama?” Hill queries. “He has achieved this goal he’s desired for so long. But oftentimes it can be way more appealing from the outside. We’ll see Bill struggle a little and maybe lose a bit of his swagger.”

With his dad occupied, impressionable 13-year-old Dean (Elisha “EJ” Williams; Don Cheadle continues voicing adult Dean’s narration) is free to explore the Big Apple. “New York is not Alabama, and Dean interacts with a lot of new personalities and experiences,” Hill reveals. Those include some not-so-friendly peers and welcoming neighbor Lonnie (Schmigadoon’s Tituss Burgess), a drag performer with Southern roots.

Bradley Whitford and Dule Hill in 'The Wonder Years' Season 2

(Credit: ABC/Danny Delgado)

Back in Montgomery, the backbone of the family, mom Lillian (Saycon Sengbloh), contends with the unexpected arrival of her unruly younger sister, Jackie (Phoebe Robinson). “Jackie has quite a wild side, which brings out another side to Lillian,” Sengbloh explains. Trouble ensues, of course. Still, “even with all their shenanigans, you can see that our characters have love for each other.”

In the night’s second episode, Bill and Dean are back, and Dean rushes to see longtime crush Keisa (Milan Ray). He’s still riding high on that kiss they shared in the finale, but with Keisa dating his friend Broderick (Chinua Baraka Payne), they meet in secret. “It’ll be interesting seeing Dean in a love triangle,” Hill hints. Even more interesting: He asks his Aunt Jackie for advice.

Also this season: a West Wing reunion! Bradley Whitford guest stars as Bill’s new friend. And Patti LaBelle appears as Bill’s mother, a church choir director. The music legend and Sengbloh costarred in Fela! on Broadway, and the actress teases: “There is a good chance you’ll hear some singing from both myself and the queen, Patti LaBelle!” Music to our ears.

The Wonder Years, Season 2 Premiere, Wednesday, June 14, 9/8c and 9:30/8:30c, ABC

