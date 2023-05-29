‘Ride’ Star Beau Mirchoff Talks Chances of Season 2 Renewal

Hallmark Channel‘s neo-Western drama Ride wrapped up its first season on Sunday (May 28) night with a kiss and a goodbye, but is it also a goodbye for the series itself?

Speaking to TVLine, Beau Mirchoff, who plays Cash McMurray in the series, opened up about a potential second season. “I don’t know. I don’t want to jinx anything, but I mean, fans seem to love it, the ratings are pretty good,” he said.

Ride‘s first season averaged 1.039 million viewers across its first season, with a 0.08 in the 18-49 key demo. Fan response to the series has been mixed, with the show currently holding a 62% audience score on film and TV review site Rotten Tomatoes. However, television renewals are up in the air right now due to the ongoing writers’ strike.

But Mirchoff remained hopeful about a Season 2, stating, “More people are discovering it; that’s really cool. Sometimes, shows need a little time. It’s a really great show. I think they’d be silly not to give it a second season.”

Created by Rebecca Boss and Chris Masi, Ride premiered on March 26, 2023, for a ten-episode season. The series revolves around the McMurray family as they struggle to keep their beloved Colorado ranch afloat after the tragic loss of the eldest son Austin McMurray (Marcus Rosner). It also stars Nancy Travis as family matriarch Isabel McMurray and Jake Foy as the youngest son Tuff McMurray.

The season finale saw bull rider Cash make an enemy out of Tucker Clarke (Roger LeBlanc) after going back on his word to throw his ride in exchange for Tucker bailing him out of jail. But Cash’s decision did win over former rodeo queen Missy McMurray (Tiera Skovbye), who he shared a kiss with towards the end of the episode before she set off for a new gig in Albuquerque.

As for Mirchoff’s thoughts on Missy’s choice to leave Colorado, he told TVLine, “She needs to figure out what she needs and live life on her terms at this point. And she might realize, when she has some time to heal and have some separation, oh, Cash is the right person for her at this time. Who knows? The journey she needs to go down right now is, I think, maybe independent of either man.”

