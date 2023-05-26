Succession is in the home stretch and with it comes the question of who will come out on top?

Without patriarch Logan Roy (Brian Cox) at the helm of Waystar Royco, things are quickly fraying among siblings Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Shiv (Sarah Snook), and Roman (Kieran Culkin). While eldest Connor (Alan Ruck) appears more concerned about securing a future in the political landscape, Shiv, Roman, and Kendall are making power plays that have yet to really pay off.

After allowing Mencken (Justin Kirk) to become president and with Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård) still pushing for his acquisition of the company, it seems like the game is anyone’s to take. Although no matter who “wins” the lead spot, there’s no sign that anyone in this series has a “happy” end in sight.

Still, it’s interesting to ponder who will manage to snag the seat left behind by Logan, no matter how incapable they are of really filling it. With just one episode to go, the outcome weighs heavily on fans who are sure to have differing opinions. Whether you’re rooting for one of these crooked characters or simply hoping to see things shaken up, we want to hear from you.

Who do you think will wear the metaphorical crown? Will it be one of the Roys? A long-employed member of the Waystar team like Gerri (J. Smith-Cameron)? Or will some new hotshot take it all over? Weigh in with the poll, below, and sound off in the comments section.

Succession, Series Finale, Sunday, May 28, 9/8c, HBO and Max