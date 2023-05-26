‘Yellowstone’ & More 2023 Memorial Day Weekend Marathons

Memorial weekend means TV marathons, and the 2023 lineup is jam-packed with beloved favorites ranging from Yellowstone and NCIS to Parks and Recreation. Below, we’re breaking down some of the must-see marathons airing across TV this holiday weekend.

Yellowstone

There’s more than one way to watch the popular modern western on TV this holiday, with Pluto TV streaming Seasons 1 through 3 for free beginning Friday, May 27th at 4 pm ET. This gives new viewers who have yet to tune into the Kevin Costner-led drama the chance to catch up on what they’ve missed. Meanwhile, Paramount Network will also air the series the entire weekend starting at 9 am/8c Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. Fans will get a little extra time with the Duttons there as Seasons 2 through 5 air on the network.

NCIS

On Saturday, May 27th beginning at 10 am/9c, WEtv will air non-stop episodes of NCIS through 1 am/12c on Sunday morning. Don’t miss Mark Harmon‘s Gibbs and crew as they tackle different cases across several hours.

Parks on Recreation

Spend Monday, May 29, on IFC with Leslie Knope (Amy Poehler) and the Pawnee Parks department with a Parks and Recreation marathon running from 10 am/9c to 5 pm/4c. Kicking off with Season 4’s “Campaign Ad,” the marathon concludes with Season 5’s “How A Bill Becomes a Law.”

Friends

Nickelodeon is catering to your late-night TV cravings with episodes of Friends airing Saturday, May 27, beginning at 9 pm/8c and running into the early morning hours. The marathon picks back up again at 10 pm/9c on Sunday, May 28, running into Monday’s early morning hours.

Impractical Jokers

Hours of laughs await viewers on truTV as the network airs episodes of Impractical Jokers across all three days. See Sal, Murr, and Q‘s shenanigans unfold beginning at 2 pm/1c on Saturday, May 27.

Jurassic Park

Get prehistoric with a movie marathon featuring the Jurassic Park franchise kicking off at 1 pm/12c Saturday, May 27, on Syfy.

Young Sheldon



CMT is getting on board with brainiac Sheldon Cooper (Iain Armitage) by streaming episodes of Young Sheldon beginning at 12 pm/11c Saturday, May 27, and Sunday, May 28.

Law & Order

WEtv goes all in on the criminal justice system on Sunday, May 28, beginning at 10 am/9c when episodes of everyone’s favorite crime procedural air. Catch Law & Order all day leading into Tuesday.