Nothing quite signals the start of summer more than a Memorial Day weekend barbecue set to the sounds of engines roaring.

Here’s a rundown of the biggest day in motorsports, Sunday, May 28:

Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix

The Principality of Monaco is once again the site of Formula 1’s crown jewel, the Monaco Grand Prix, contested through the streets of fabulous Monte Carlo. Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc, Sergio Pérez and other F1 stars compete in one of motorsports’ most prestigious and scenic events.

Mexico’s Pérez claimed victory in last year’s shortened, rain-marred race.

ABC has live coverage of the race Sunday beginning at 7:30a/6:30a c featuring the Sky Sports broadcast team. A race encore airs on ABC at 1:30/12:30c.

NTT IndyCar Series Indianapolis 500

The Greatest Spectacle in Racing, the Indianapolis 500, returns to famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway for its 107th running. Alex Palou starts the race on the pole position.

Marcus Ericsson kissed the famed Yard of Bricks with a win last year, becoming only the second driver from Sweden to do so (Kenny Bräck was the first in 1999).

Helio Castroneves will try again for a record fifth win at Indy, and 2013 Indy 500 winner Tony Kanaan will retire following the race.

Mike Tirico and Danica Patrick are back as the host and analyst of the prerace show on NBC beginning at 11a/10a c. Race coverage begins at 12:30/11:30a c. Leigh Diffey calls the race with analysts Townsend Bell and James Hinchcliffe. Marty Snider, Kevin Lee, Dave Burns, and Dillon Welch will serve as pit reporters.

NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600

Top Cup Series stars Joey Logano, Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick and defending race champ Denny Hamlin compete in NASCAR’s longest event, the primetime Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Fox’s coverage begins with NASCAR RaceDay at 5:30/4:30c. Race coverage begins at 6/5c.