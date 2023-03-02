Formula 1: Complete 2023 TV Schedule on ESPN & ABC

Max Verstappen begins his quest for a third consecutive Formula 1 drivers championship when he and Lewis Hamilton, Sergio Perez, Charles Leclerc and others compete at Bahrain International Circuit for the season-opening Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix on Sunday, March 5.



Highlights of the 2023 F1 schedule include the Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix on May 7, the prestigious Monaco Grand Prix May 28, the Canadian Grand Prix June 18, the Lenovo United States Grand Prix October 22, the Mexico City Grand Prix October 29, and the new Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix late-night November 18. The season concludes November 26 at the Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

ESPN’s new F1 broadcast rights agreement brings viewers even more coverage throughout the season. Eighteen of the 23 races air on ESPN or ABC, with the remaining five on ESPN2. ESPN+ also streams live simulcasts of 18 races.

Each race weekend has live coverage of practices and qualifying with most sessions airing on ESPN or ESPN2.

ESPN is again teaming with Sky Sports and Formula 1 to bring Sky Sports’ award-winning commercial-free presentation to American viewers.

2023 FORMULA 1 TV SCHEDULE

All Times Eastern. Networks Subject to Change.

Sunday, March 5

Gulf Air Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, 10am, ESPN

Sunday, March 19

STC Saudi Arabian GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, 1pm, ESPN

Sunday, April 2

Rolex Australian GP, Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit, 1am, ESPN

Sunday, April 30

Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, 7am, ESPN

Sunday, May 7

Crypto.com Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, 3:30pm, ABC

Sunday, May 21

Made in Italy Emilia-Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, 9am, ESPN2

Sunday, May 28

Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, 9am, ABC

Sunday, June 4

AWS Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, 9am, ESPN

Sunday, June 18

Pirelli Canadian GP, Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve, 2pm, ABC

Sunday, July 2

Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, 9am, ESPN

Sunday, July 9

Aramco British GP, Silverstone Circuit, 10am, ESPN2

Sunday, July 23

Qatar Airways Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, 9am, ESPN

Sunday, July 30

Belgian GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, 9am, ESPN

Sunday, August 27

Heineken Dutch GP, CM.com Circuit Zandvoort, 9am, ESPN

Sunday, September 3

Pirelli Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, 9am, ESPN

Sunday, September 17

Singapore Airlines Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, 8am, ESPN

Sunday, September 24

Lenovo Japanese GP, Suzuka Circuit, 1am, ESPN2

Sunday, October 8

Qatar Airways Qatar GP, Lusail International Circuit, 10am, ESPN2

Sunday, October 22

Lenovo United States GP, Circuit of the Americas, 3pm, ABC

Sunday, October 29

Mexico City GP, Autódromo Hermanos Rodriguez, 4pm, ABC

Sunday, November 5

Rolex São Paulo GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, 12pm, ESPN2

Sunday, November 19 (late night November 18)

Heineken Silver Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, 1am, ESPN

Sunday, November 26

Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, 8am, ESPN