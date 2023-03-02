Formula 1: Complete 2023 TV Schedule on ESPN & ABC
Max Verstappen begins his quest for a third consecutive Formula 1 drivers championship when he and Lewis Hamilton, Sergio Perez, Charles Leclerc and others compete at Bahrain International Circuit for the season-opening Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix on Sunday, March 5.
Highlights of the 2023 F1 schedule include the Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix on May 7, the prestigious Monaco Grand Prix May 28, the Canadian Grand Prix June 18, the Lenovo United States Grand Prix October 22, the Mexico City Grand Prix October 29, and the new Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix late-night November 18. The season concludes November 26 at the Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
ESPN’s new F1 broadcast rights agreement brings viewers even more coverage throughout the season. Eighteen of the 23 races air on ESPN or ABC, with the remaining five on ESPN2. ESPN+ also streams live simulcasts of 18 races.
Each race weekend has live coverage of practices and qualifying with most sessions airing on ESPN or ESPN2.
ESPN is again teaming with Sky Sports and Formula 1 to bring Sky Sports’ award-winning commercial-free presentation to American viewers.
2023 FORMULA 1 TV SCHEDULE
All Times Eastern. Networks Subject to Change.
Sunday, March 5
Gulf Air Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, 10am, ESPN
Sunday, March 19
STC Saudi Arabian GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, 1pm, ESPN
Sunday, April 2
Rolex Australian GP, Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit, 1am, ESPN
Sunday, April 30
Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, 7am, ESPN
Sunday, May 7
Crypto.com Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, 3:30pm, ABC
Sunday, May 21
Made in Italy Emilia-Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, 9am, ESPN2
Sunday, May 28
Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, 9am, ABC
Sunday, June 4
AWS Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, 9am, ESPN
Sunday, June 18
Pirelli Canadian GP, Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve, 2pm, ABC
Sunday, July 2
Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, 9am, ESPN
Sunday, July 9
Aramco British GP, Silverstone Circuit, 10am, ESPN2
Sunday, July 23
Qatar Airways Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, 9am, ESPN
Sunday, July 30
Belgian GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, 9am, ESPN
Sunday, August 27
Heineken Dutch GP, CM.com Circuit Zandvoort, 9am, ESPN
Sunday, September 3
Pirelli Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, 9am, ESPN
Sunday, September 17
Singapore Airlines Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, 8am, ESPN
Sunday, September 24
Lenovo Japanese GP, Suzuka Circuit, 1am, ESPN2
Sunday, October 8
Qatar Airways Qatar GP, Lusail International Circuit, 10am, ESPN2
Sunday, October 22
Lenovo United States GP, Circuit of the Americas, 3pm, ABC
Sunday, October 29
Mexico City GP, Autódromo Hermanos Rodriguez, 4pm, ABC
Sunday, November 5
Rolex São Paulo GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, 12pm, ESPN2
Sunday, November 19 (late night November 18)
Heineken Silver Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, 1am, ESPN
Sunday, November 26
Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, 8am, ESPN