‘Succession’ Series Finale Trailer Teases ‘Nasty’ End for Roys

Martin Holmes
Comments
“Buckle up,” Nicholas Braun‘s Cousin Greg says in the trailer for next week’s Succession series finale, which promises to be an intense showdown for the Roy family throne.

Following Logan Roy’s (Brian Cox) death earlier in the season, the Roy family has been shoring up allies in a bid to take over the Waystar Royco business. This has seen brothers Kendall (Jeremy Strong) and Roman (Kieran Culkin) working together as the CE-Bros, while their sister Shiv (Sarah Snook) has all but defected to the side of Swedish entrepreneur Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård).

The dramatic new trailer (watch below) sees the characters gearing up for one last battle ahead of the merger, which still requires the approval of the Waystar board, with the ultimate decision on who will be running the business up in the air.

“We’re gonna cut s*** close to the bone. We’re gonna get right f****** in there. It’s going to get nasty,” says Matsson, the eccentric business mogul who is looking to take over the Roy family business.

The trailer also hints at a possible reconciliation between Shiv and her husband, Tom (Matthew Macfadyen). “I know we’ve said the worst things, but I just wanted to get a few things straight,” Shiv tells him over the phone.

There is also a brief glimpse of Connor Roy (Alan Ruck), who failed in his bid to become president this season. He is seen with Willa (Justine Lupe-Schomp) by his side, laughing at something off-screen.

Created by Jesse Armstrong, Succession premiered on June 3, 2018, on HBO. Over its four-season run, it has won two Golden Globes and two Primetime Emmy Awards for Best Drama Series.

Succession, Sundays, 9/8c, HBO and Max

