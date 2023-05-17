PGA Championship 2023 TV & Streaming Schedule

Ryan Berenz
Comments
Justin Thomas 2022 PGA Championship
Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Sports Headlines

 More Sports

Golf’s best head to Oak Hill Country Club near Rochester, New York, for the year’s second major, the PGA Championship, May 18-21.

Last year, Justin Thomas (pictured above) won a three-hole playoff to claim his second Wanamaker Trophy.

Top challengers to Thomas this year include 2023 Masters champion Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele, Max Homa and Matt Fitzpatrick. Jordan Spieth is nursing an injured wrist but is expected to play. (Tiger Woods will not compete.)

ESPN and CBS combine to televise the tournament through Sunday, with ESPN+ streaming live competition coverage of featured groups and holes throughout the weekend. CBS coverage will be streamed live on Paramount+.

PGA Championship 2023 TV & Streaming Schedule

All Times Eastern.

Thursday, May 18

First Round
7am-1pm, ESPN+
1pm-7pm, ESPN

Featured Groups/Holes on ESPN+
8am: Scottie Scheffler, Brooks Koepka, Gary Woodland (10th tee)
8:11am: Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa (10th tee)
8:22am: Jordan Spieth, Shane Lowry, Viktor Hovland (10th tee)
8:33am: Jon Rahm, Matt Fitzpatrick, Cameron Smith (10th tee)
1:25pm: Hideki Matsuyama, Tommy Fleetwood, Cameron Young (1st tee)
1:36pm: Adam Scott, Max Homa, Tony Finau (1st tee)
1:47pm: Xander Schauffele, Tyrrell Hatton, Dustin Johnson (1st tee)
1:58pm: Patrick Cantlay, Rickie Fowler, Phil Mickelson (1st tee)
8:30am-7pm: Featured Holes 14, 15 & 18

Friday, May 19

Second Round
7am-1pm, ESPN+
1pm-7pm, ESPN

Featured Groups/Holes on ESPN+
7am-7pm: Featured Group 1 (morning/afternoon)
8am-7pm: Featured Group 2 (morning/afternoon)
8am-7pm: Featured Group 3 (morning/afternoon)
8am-7pm: Featured Group 4 (morning/afternoon)
8:30am-7pm: Featured Holes 14, 15 & 18

Saturday, May 20

Third Round
8am-10am, ESPN+
10am-1pm, ESPN
1pm-7pm, CBS

Featured Groups/Holes on ESPN+
8am-7pm: Featured Group 1 (morning/afternoon)
8am-7pm: Featured Group 2 (morning/afternoon)
8am-1pm: Featured Group 3 (morning)
8am-1pm: Featured Group 4 (morning)
Noon-7pm: Featured Holes 14, 15 & 16

Sunday, May 21

Final Round
8am-10am, ESPN+
10am-1pm, ESPN
1pm-7pm, CBS

Featured Groups/Holes on ESPN+
8am-7pm: Featured Group 1 (morning/afternoon)
8am-7pm: Featured Group 2 (morning/afternoon)
8am-1pm: Featured Group 3 (morning)
8am-1pm: Featured Group 4 (morning)
Noon-7pm: Featured Holes 14, 15 & 16

PGA Championship

Jon Rahm

Jordan Spieth

Justin Thomas

Scottie Scheffler

Tiger Woods

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Ronen Rubinstein and Rafael Silva in '9-1-1: Lone Star'
1
Inside That Tarlos Wedding in ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Finale
Haley Pullos attends the Apple TV+ Original Series 'See' Season 3 Premiere
2
Haley Pullos Temporarily Replaced on ‘General Hospital’ After DUI
Only Murders in the Building Season 2, Selena Gomez, Martin Short, Steve Martin
3
‘Only Murders’ Gets Long-Awaited Season 3 Premiere Date
Hannah Waddingham, Toheeb Jimoh, and Brett Goldstein for 'Ted Lasso'
4
‘Ted Lasso’ Cast Members Reveal Their Favorite Scenes
Jeopardy
5
Did ‘Jeopardy!’ Champion Ben Chan Continue His Winning Streak?