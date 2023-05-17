Golf’s best head to Oak Hill Country Club near Rochester, New York, for the year’s second major, the PGA Championship, May 18-21.

Last year, Justin Thomas (pictured above) won a three-hole playoff to claim his second Wanamaker Trophy.

Top challengers to Thomas this year include 2023 Masters champion Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele, Max Homa and Matt Fitzpatrick. Jordan Spieth is nursing an injured wrist but is expected to play. (Tiger Woods will not compete.)

ESPN and CBS combine to televise the tournament through Sunday, with ESPN+ streaming live competition coverage of featured groups and holes throughout the weekend. CBS coverage will be streamed live on Paramount+.

PGA Championship 2023 TV & Streaming Schedule

All Times Eastern.

Thursday, May 18

First Round

7am-1pm, ESPN+

1pm-7pm, ESPN

Featured Groups/Holes on ESPN+

8am: Scottie Scheffler, Brooks Koepka, Gary Woodland (10th tee)

8:11am: Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa (10th tee)

8:22am: Jordan Spieth, Shane Lowry, Viktor Hovland (10th tee)

8:33am: Jon Rahm, Matt Fitzpatrick, Cameron Smith (10th tee)

1:25pm: Hideki Matsuyama, Tommy Fleetwood, Cameron Young (1st tee)

1:36pm: Adam Scott, Max Homa, Tony Finau (1st tee)

1:47pm: Xander Schauffele, Tyrrell Hatton, Dustin Johnson (1st tee)

1:58pm: Patrick Cantlay, Rickie Fowler, Phil Mickelson (1st tee)

8:30am-7pm: Featured Holes 14, 15 & 18

Friday, May 19

Second Round

7am-1pm, ESPN+

1pm-7pm, ESPN

Featured Groups/Holes on ESPN+

7am-7pm: Featured Group 1 (morning/afternoon)

8am-7pm: Featured Group 2 (morning/afternoon)

8am-7pm: Featured Group 3 (morning/afternoon)

8am-7pm: Featured Group 4 (morning/afternoon)

8:30am-7pm: Featured Holes 14, 15 & 18

Saturday, May 20

Third Round

8am-10am, ESPN+

10am-1pm, ESPN

1pm-7pm, CBS

Featured Groups/Holes on ESPN+

8am-7pm: Featured Group 1 (morning/afternoon)

8am-7pm: Featured Group 2 (morning/afternoon)

8am-1pm: Featured Group 3 (morning)

8am-1pm: Featured Group 4 (morning)

Noon-7pm: Featured Holes 14, 15 & 16

Sunday, May 21

Final Round

8am-10am, ESPN+

10am-1pm, ESPN

1pm-7pm, CBS

Featured Groups/Holes on ESPN+

8am-7pm: Featured Group 1 (morning/afternoon)

8am-7pm: Featured Group 2 (morning/afternoon)

8am-1pm: Featured Group 3 (morning)

8am-1pm: Featured Group 4 (morning)

Noon-7pm: Featured Holes 14, 15 & 16