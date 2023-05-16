Don’t Miss a Thing! Subscribe to our 9-1-1: Lone Star Newsletter:

An emergency in the two-part 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 4 finale is going to be hard to watch.

Airing back-to-back on May 16 are “Best of Men” and “In Sickness and In Health,” and yes, we have T.K. (Ronen Rubinstein) and Carlos’ (Rafael Silva) wedding to look forward to, but after watching TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek, we’re more worried about a baby!

The 126 runs up as a car sinks to the bottom of a pool. The driver is able to get out, but he tries to run for it. Sergeant Ty O’Brian (Neal McDonough) immediately goes after him, warning, “don’t even think about it.” Paul (Brian Michael Smith) and Marjan (Natacha Karam) help hold him down.

Meanwhile, Owen (Rob Lowe) dives into the pool to get the other passenger out: a baby! But can he save her? Watch the full video above.

In the two-hour finale, Owen is conflicted when his brother Robert (guest star Chad Lowe) asks him for help, Judd (Jim Parrack) and Grace (Sierra McClain) face a family crisis, and as T.K. and Carlos prepare for their wedding day, tragedy strikes.

“The wedding was beautiful, and it was a lot of fun to shoot,” Parrack told us. “I remember our last night of shooting the very last moments of the season; it was really emotional. Everybody was just moved by how much we’ve come to love each other, and how nice this season is wrapping up, and how beautifully they crafted the ending few scenes. It was really emotional for everybody and very touching and stirring. And so there’s a kind of enjoyment to that, for sure.”

9-1-1: Lone Star, Two-Hour Season 4 Finale, Tuesday, May 16, 8/7c, Fox