2023 BAFTA TV Awards: ‘Bad Sisters,’ ‘Derry Girls,’ ‘I Am… Ruth’ Take Multiple Trophies
A who’s who of British television showed up at London’s Royal Festival Hall on Sunday, May 14, for the 2023 BAFTA TV Awards, as the British Academy of Film and Television Arts bestowed its annual honors.
Among the repeat winners were Bad Sisters, Derry Girls, and I Am… Ruth. And Kate Winslet won two of the awards, as a star and producer of I Am… Ruth. In her acceptance speech for Best Single Drama, Winslet brought her daughter and costar Mia Threapleton on stage. “We did this together, kiddo,” she told the 22-year-old.
Here are some of the big winners from Sunday’s awards show.
Best Drama Series
Bad Sisters
The Responder
Sherwood
Somewhere Boy
Best Scripted Comedy
Derry Girls
Am I Being Unreasonable?
Big Boys
Ghosts
Best Single Drama
I Am… Ruth
The House
Life and Death in the Warehouse
Best Mini-Series
Mood
A Spy Among Friends
The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe
This Is Going to Hurt
Best Actor
Ben Whishaw as Adam Kay, This Is Going to Hurt
Taron Egerton as Jimmy Keene Jr., Black Bird
Martin Freeman as Chris Carson, The Responder
Cillian Murphy as Tommy Shelby, Peaky Blinders
Gary Oldman as Jackson Lamb, Slow Horses
Chaske Spencer as Sgt. Eli Whipp / Wounded Wolf, The English
Best Actress
Kate Winslet as Ruth, I Am… Ruth
Sarah Lancashire as Julia Child, Julia
Vicky McClure as Stella Tomlinson, Without Sin
Maxine Peake as Anne Williams, Anne
Billie Piper as Suzie Pickles, I Hate Suzie Too
Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II, The Crown
Best Supporting Actor
Adeel Akhtar as Andy Fisher, Sherwood
Samuel Bottomley as Aaron, Somewhere Boy
Salim Daw as Mohamed Al-Fayed, The Crown
Josh Finan as Marco, The Responder
Jack Lowden as River Cartwright, Slow Horses
Will Sharpe as Ethan Spiller, The White Lotus
Best Supporting Actress
Anne-Marie Duff as Grace Williams, Bad Sisters
Adelayo Adedayo as Rachel Hargreaves, The Responder
Saffron Hocking as Lauryn Lawrence, Top Boy
Jasmine Jobson as Jaq Lawrence, Top Boy
Lesley Manville as Julie Jackson, Sherwood
Fiona Shaw as Maarva Andor, Andor
Best Male Comedy Performance
Lenny Rush as Ollie, Am I Being Unreasonable?
Matt Berry as Laszlo Cravensworth, What We Do in the Shadows
Joe Gilgun as Vinnie O’Neill, Brassic
Stephen Merchant as Greg Dillard, The Outlaws
Jon Pointing as Danny, Big Boys
Daniel Radcliffe as “Weird Al” Yankovic, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Best Female Comedy Performance
Siobhán McSweeney as Sr. George Michael, Derry Girls
Taj Atwal as Rana, Hullraisers
Lucy Beaumont as Lucy, Meet the Richardsons
Daisy May Cooper as Nic, Am I Being Unreasonable?
Natasia Demetriou as various characters, Ellie and Natasia
Diane Morgan as Philomena Cunk, Cunk on Earth
Best Reality and Constructed Factual
The Traitors
Freddie Flintoff’s Field of Dreams
RuPaul’s Drag Race UK
We Are Black and British
Best International Program
Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
The Bear
Wednesday
Oussekine
Pachinko
The White Lotus