2023 BAFTA TV Awards: ‘Bad Sisters,’ ‘Derry Girls,’ ‘I Am… Ruth’ Take Multiple Trophies

A who’s who of British television showed up at London’s Royal Festival Hall on Sunday, May 14, for the 2023 BAFTA TV Awards, as the British Academy of Film and Television Arts bestowed its annual honors.

Among the repeat winners were Bad Sisters, Derry Girls, and I Am… Ruth. And Kate Winslet won two of the awards, as a star and producer of I Am… Ruth. In her acceptance speech for Best Single Drama, Winslet brought her daughter and costar Mia Threapleton on stage. “We did this together, kiddo,” she told the 22-year-old.

Here are some of the big winners from Sunday’s awards show.

Best Drama Series

Bad Sisters

The Responder

Sherwood

Somewhere Boy

Best Scripted Comedy

Derry Girls

Am I Being Unreasonable?

Big Boys

Ghosts

Best Single Drama

I Am… Ruth

The House

Life and Death in the Warehouse

Best Mini-Series

Mood

A Spy Among Friends

The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe

This Is Going to Hurt

Best Actor

Ben Whishaw as Adam Kay, This Is Going to Hurt

Taron Egerton as Jimmy Keene Jr., Black Bird

Martin Freeman as Chris Carson, The Responder

Cillian Murphy as Tommy Shelby, Peaky Blinders

Gary Oldman as Jackson Lamb, Slow Horses

Chaske Spencer as Sgt. Eli Whipp / Wounded Wolf, The English

Best Actress

Kate Winslet as Ruth, I Am… Ruth

Sarah Lancashire as Julia Child, Julia

Vicky McClure as Stella Tomlinson, Without Sin

Maxine Peake as Anne Williams, Anne

Billie Piper as Suzie Pickles, I Hate Suzie Too

Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II, The Crown

Best Supporting Actor

Adeel Akhtar as Andy Fisher, Sherwood

Samuel Bottomley as Aaron, Somewhere Boy

Salim Daw as Mohamed Al-Fayed, The Crown

Josh Finan as Marco, The Responder

Jack Lowden as River Cartwright, Slow Horses

Will Sharpe as Ethan Spiller, The White Lotus

Best Supporting Actress

Anne-Marie Duff as Grace Williams, Bad Sisters

Adelayo Adedayo as Rachel Hargreaves, The Responder

Saffron Hocking as Lauryn Lawrence, Top Boy

Jasmine Jobson as Jaq Lawrence, Top Boy

Lesley Manville as Julie Jackson, Sherwood

Fiona Shaw as Maarva Andor, Andor

Best Male Comedy Performance

Lenny Rush as Ollie, Am I Being Unreasonable?

Matt Berry as Laszlo Cravensworth, What We Do in the Shadows

Joe Gilgun as Vinnie O’Neill, Brassic

Stephen Merchant as Greg Dillard, The Outlaws

Jon Pointing as Danny, Big Boys

Daniel Radcliffe as “Weird Al” Yankovic, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Best Female Comedy Performance

Siobhán McSweeney as Sr. George Michael, Derry Girls

Taj Atwal as Rana, Hullraisers

Lucy Beaumont as Lucy, Meet the Richardsons

Daisy May Cooper as Nic, Am I Being Unreasonable?

Natasia Demetriou as various characters, Ellie and Natasia

Diane Morgan as Philomena Cunk, Cunk on Earth

Best Reality and Constructed Factual

The Traitors

Freddie Flintoff’s Field of Dreams

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK

We Are Black and British

Best International Program

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

The Bear

Wednesday

Oussekine

Pachinko

The White Lotus