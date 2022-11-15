See Kate Winslet & Daughter Mia Threapleton in Trailer For ‘I Am Ruth’ (VIDEO)

Oscar-winner Kate Winslet is starring alongside her real-life daughter Mia Threapleton in the upcoming feature-length drama I Am Ruth, part of the I Am anthology series created by filmmaker Dominic Savage (The Escape).

Winslet worked alongside Savage to develop the drama, which sees the Mare of Easttown star playing Ruth, a concerned mother who struggles to help her social-media-obsessed daughter Freya (Threapleton). I Am Ruth is set to be the first chapter of the upcoming third season, with more chapters from different actors to be announced at a later date.

In the trailer (watch below), we see the mother and daughter growing apart as Ruth fails to connect with Freya. There are clips of intense arguments and tearful moments as Ruth tries to get Freya to see a counselor. “It’s what’s making you ill,” Ruth tells her distraught daughter after confiscating her phone.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

I Am is a female-led drama anthology series of standalone stories, which debuted on Channel 4 in the U.K. in 2019. The first three-episode season starred Vicky McClure (Line of Duty), Samantha Morton (The Walking Dead), and Gemma Chan (Humans), while Season 2 starred Suranne Jones (Gentleman Jack), Letitia Wright (Small Axe), and Lesley Manville (The Crown).

This isn’t Threapleton’s first on-screen role. The young actress previously appeared in the films A Little Chaos and Shadows and currently stars in the American period drama Dangerous Liaisons on Starz. She will next be seen in Apple TV+’s period drama The Buccaneers, which is currently in production.

Savage serves as writer and director on I Am Ruth, which is produced by Me+You Productions in association with Juggle Productions. Savage is also on board as an executive producer alongside Winsley and Richard Yee. Krishnendu Majumdar and Josh Hyams produce.

NBCU Distribution is selling the drama internationally.

I Am Ruth, TBA