See Kate Winslet & Daughter Mia Threapleton in Trailer For ‘I Am Ruth’ (VIDEO)

Martin Holmes
Comments
Kate Winsley and Mia Threapleton
Channel 4

Oscar-winner Kate Winslet is starring alongside her real-life daughter Mia Threapleton in the upcoming feature-length drama I Am Ruth, part of the I Am anthology series created by filmmaker Dominic Savage (The Escape).

Winslet worked alongside Savage to develop the drama, which sees the Mare of Easttown star playing Ruth, a concerned mother who struggles to help her social-media-obsessed daughter Freya (Threapleton). I Am Ruth is set to be the first chapter of the upcoming third season, with more chapters from different actors to be announced at a later date.

In the trailer (watch below), we see the mother and daughter growing apart as Ruth fails to connect with Freya. There are clips of intense arguments and tearful moments as Ruth tries to get Freya to see a counselor. “It’s what’s making you ill,” Ruth tells her distraught daughter after confiscating her phone.

I Am is a female-led drama anthology series of standalone stories, which debuted on Channel 4 in the U.K. in 2019. The first three-episode season starred Vicky McClure (Line of Duty), Samantha Morton (The Walking Dead), and Gemma Chan (Humans), while Season 2 starred Suranne Jones (Gentleman Jack), Letitia Wright (Small Axe), and Lesley Manville (The Crown).

This isn’t Threapleton’s first on-screen role. The young actress previously appeared in the films A Little Chaos and Shadows and currently stars in the American period drama Dangerous Liaisons on Starz. She will next be seen in Apple TV+’s period drama The Buccaneers, which is currently in production.

Savage serves as writer and director on I Am Ruth, which is produced by Me+You Productions in association with Juggle Productions. Savage is also on board as an executive producer alongside Winsley and Richard Yee. Krishnendu Majumdar and Josh Hyams produce.

NBCU Distribution is selling the drama internationally.

I Am Ruth, TBA

I Am

Kate Winslet

Mia Threapleton

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Christina Applegate honored with star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame with Katey Sagal
1
See Christina Applegate’s First Appearance Post-MS Diagnosis
John Aniston for 'Days of Our Lives'
2
‘Days of Our Lives’ Sets John Aniston’s Final Episode
Jeff Probst of 'Survivor,' Steve Howey and Ginger Gonzaga of 'True Lies'
3
‘True Lies’ Premiere, ‘Survivor’ & More CBS Midseason 2023 Dates
Smile - Sosie Bacon
4
‘Smile’ Heads to Streaming — Here’s Where & How to Watch the Surprise Horror Hit
Jay Leno Receives 36th Annual Boston Film Festival's Excellence In Entertainment Award For Jay Leno’s Garage
5
Jay Leno Hospitalized With Serious Face Burns After Car Catches Fire