Shonda Rhimes ‘Not Ruling Anything Out’ Regarding ‘Queen Charlotte’ Season 2

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story is a hit with viewers and critics alike, if online chatter is any indication. So, will this Netflix limited series actually be limited, or might fans get a second season?

“There have been questions, but I’m not having conversations about it yet,” creator and executive producer Shonda Rhimes told Entertainment Weekly. “I could live with Charlotte and George forever, but we told a very specific, closed-ended story that I think is a complete tale of this complicated, imperfect love. But I’m not ruling anything out because I never know.”

The cast certainly seems game for more. India Amarteifio, who plays the younger Charlotte on the Bridgerton spinoff, told EW she “would absolutely love to do something in the realm again.”

And Arsema Thomas, who plays Lady Danbury, said, “I never thought I could love like this until I had my own child. I feel like I gave birth, and Shonda Rhimes is her daddy. I am the mommy. It would be amazing to inhabit that space again. … I do get a call for doing it again, I will take it.”

So far, Queen Charlotte has even gotten better reviews than Bridgerton, according to the two shows’ Rotten Tomatoes and Metacritic averages. Variety’s Alison Herman says Queen Charlotte unlocks the Bridgerton premise’s “full potential,” and the Los Angeles Times’ Lorraine Ali says the prequel is “the best Bridgerton yet.”

Netflix’s current Top 10 only goes up to the end of April, but Queen Charlotte, which made its royal debut on the streamer on Thursday, May 4, will undoubtedly make the next ranking.

Fans, meanwhile, are certainly clamoring for another season. “I need #QueenCharlotte to go crazy viral. We need a season 2,” tweeted @jossheller.

And alongside a video of Amarteifio’s Charlotte and Corey Mylchreest’s George, @bangtanklang tweeted, “Please let there be a Season 2 of their love story.”

