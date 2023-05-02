‘Queen Charlotte’ Cast vs. Their ‘Bridgerton’ Counterparts — and Meet the New Characters

Arsema Thomas and Adjoa Andoh as Lady Agatha Danbury in 'Queen Charlotte'
It’s time to loosen your corsets, undo your cravats, and settle in for a binge-watch: Netflix’s Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story is here.

The Bridgerton spinoff takes us even farther back in the franchise’s alternate British history to show how Queen Charlotte and King George III “sparked both a great love story and a societal shift” among the Regency Era’s upper crust.

A few fan faves from Bridgerton are returning for the six-episode series, joining actors playing younger versions of their characters. Scroll down for photos of the older and younger actors side by side, pics of new characters you’ll meet in Queen Charlotte, and character details from Netflix’s Tudum blog.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, Series Premiere, Thursday, May 4, Netflix

India Amarteifio and Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte in 'Queen Charlotte'
India Amarteifio and Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte

Charlotte, the hero of our story, woos King George before welcoming 15 children and becoming “England’s ultimate discerning matriarch,” as Netflix puts it.

Corey Mylchreest and James Fleet as King George III in 'Queen Charlotte'
Corey Mylchreest and James Fleet as King George III

The queen’s betrothed is the reigning British monarch, who is “as mysterious as he is handsome.” (And though he’s not shown in Netflix’s photos from the Queen Charlotte set, we’ll also meet a royal doctor played by Rob Maloney.)

Arsema Thomas and Adjoa Andoh as Lady Agatha Danbury in 'Queen Charlotte'
Arsema Thomas and Adjoa Andoh as Lady Agatha Danbury

Lady Agatha is “one of the sharpest women in the ton,” who becomes a mother of four and a maternal figure to Bridgerton’s Simon Basset (Regé-Jean Page).

Connie Jenkins-Greig and Ruth Gemmell as Lady Violet in 'Queen Charlotte'
Connie Jenkins-Greig and Ruth Gemmell as Lady Violet Bridgerton (née Ledger)

Lady Violet eventually marries Viscount Edmund Bridgerton and welcomes eight “wildly distinct and charming children,” whose love stories play out on Bridgerton.

Sam Clemmett and Hugh Sachs as Brimsley in 'Queen Charlotte'
Sam Clemmett and Hugh Sachs as Brimsley

Brimsley serves as Queen Charlotte’s right-hand man, and, as Netflix notes, “the palace would be in shambles without him.”

Michelle Fairley as Princess Augusta in 'Queen Charlotte'
Michelle Fairley as Princess Augusta

As the wife of the Prince Frederick, who died before becoming king, Augusta married into British royalty, as did Charlotte, her eventual daughter-in-law.

Tunji Kasim as Adolphus in 'Queen Charlotte'
Tunji Kasim as Adolphus

Adolphus is Queen Charlotte’s older brother, and he’s royalty back home in Mecklenburg-Strelitz.

Cyril Nri as Lord Danbury in 'Queen Charlotte'
Cyril Nri as Lord Danbury

Lord Danbury, Lady Agatha’s husband, “wishes to be recognized for his status.”

Freddie Dennis as Reynolds and Sam Clemmett as Brimsley in 'Queen Charlotte'
Freddie Dennis as Reynolds

Reynolds — pictured at left, with a young Brimsley — is King George’s “longtime footman and confidant.”

Richard Cunningham as Lord Bute in 'Queen Charlotte'
Richard Cunningham as Lord Bute

Netflix’s Tudum blog doesn’t provide information about Lord Bute, but the real-life John Stuart, 3rd Earl of Bute — also known as Lord Mount Stuart — served as Great Britain’s prime minister under King George III’s reign.

