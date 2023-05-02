It’s time to loosen your corsets, undo your cravats, and settle in for a binge-watch: Netflix’s Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story is here.

The Bridgerton spinoff takes us even farther back in the franchise’s alternate British history to show how Queen Charlotte and King George III “sparked both a great love story and a societal shift” among the Regency Era’s upper crust.

A few fan faves from Bridgerton are returning for the six-episode series, joining actors playing younger versions of their characters. Scroll down for photos of the older and younger actors side by side, pics of new characters you’ll meet in Queen Charlotte, and character details from Netflix’s Tudum blog.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, Series Premiere, Thursday, May 4, Netflix