‘Days of Our Lives’ Star Camila Banus Leaving Show After 13 Years

Camila Banus is ready to begin a new chapter as the Emmy-nominated actress is stepping away from Days of Our Lives after 13 years.

Speaking to The Wrap, Banus, who played Gabi Hernandez on the longrunning Peacock soap, confirmed she is leaving the show as she looks to start a family with her husband, Marlon Aquino. Her final day on set was April 28, though her last episode won’t air for many months.

“There’s definitely been a lot of changes at Days, the last couple of years, one being moving to Peacock,” Banus said of the soap’s move from NBC to the network’s streaming service last September.

“Although it’s been wonderful, and we’ve had a super great reception, for me, I felt like that was kind of like the initial start for changes happening in general,” she continued. “And I kind of just saw that as a sign for me to start the next chapter in my life.”

Banus joined Days on October 4, 2010, initially leaving the show on June 12, 2014. However, she reprised her role as Gabi beginning September 17, 2015. She also played Lola Montez on One Life to Live from 2008-2009 and had a regular role on the third season of the Fox series Star.

“My husband and I are trying to start a family, hopefully,” Banus said when asked about her future plans. “And that’s another big factor in possibly just slowing down for a little bit and seeing kind of where this time takes me. But I’m also open to other opportunities and ready for big things. I’m just ready for something different.”

As for what those other opportunities may be, Banus said her “biggest desire” is to work on films. “I’m a huge film buff, and I would love to work on big budget films wherever, whenever that is,” she shared. “I don’t know, but I’m just excited for cultivating new characters and possibly working on something comedic. I do think that I need to stretch that out because I think there’s a lot of potential there for me.”

While Banus is putting Days behind her, she did say that she was open to “renegotiating” a new contract that would have allowed her more time off. However, her bosses “didn’t go for it.”

“I talked to producers, and they had a call with me, and they were like, ‘Well, what can we do?’ And I honestly, ‘I need to slow down. And part of that is, you know, you guys accepting this shooting schedule for me, and you won’t. So, you know, I have to respectfully bow out and say thank you, and that’s all I can do.’”

After her final shoot, Banus said she drove home crying her “eyes out,” but added, “It’s just a really renewing and refreshing time for me. And, I think a lot of great things are to come.”