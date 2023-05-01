Send in the bomb squad! FBI agents Simone Clark (Niecy Nash-Betts) and Carter Hope (James Lesure) find themselves in dire straits in TV Insider’s exclusive clip from The Rookie: Feds Season 1 finale, titled “Red One.”

Premiering Tuesday, May 2 at 9/8c on ABC, “Red One” features Simone and Carter chasing a lead to a Las Vegas hotel after an internal investigation unit agent is drugged and buried alive in a desert outside of the city. The Feds director enlisted Garza’s unit to discreetly investigate. Upon arrival, the agents find themselves in a topsy-turvy hotel room, with furniture and plants on the floor and hanging upside-down from the ceiling, as well as a crawling critter that gives Carter a fright.

It turns out there’s much more to fear in this suite. When they open the doors to the bedroom, they find a man quivering with a briefcase in his hands. To his utter chagrin, they are not the bomb squad he was apparently promised.

“Bomb squad? What the hell is going on?” Simone asks. “You don’t know?” the man replies. “This is a briefcase nuke. If I move even just an inch, we’re all gonna die.”

The stakes couldn’t be higher for this crew. Elsewhere in the episode, written by co-showrunner Terence Paul Winter, Simone’s plans for her 49th birthday bash are sidelined.

The Rookie: Feds premiered in September 2022 after a backdoor pilot in The Rookie Season 4. Nathan Fillion helped usher in the spinoff series with a cameo in the series premiere. Throughout its freshman season, Feds has followed Nash-Betts’ Simone as she adjusts to her career second-act as the FBI’s oldest rookie. The series also stars Britt Robertson as Laura Stensen, Felix Solis as Matthew Garza, Kevin Zegers as Brendon Acres, and Frankie R. Faison as Simone’s father, Christopher “Cutty” Clark.

It’s executive produced by Winter, Alexi Hawley, Mark Gordon, Michelle Chapman, Bill Norcross, Corey Miller, Nash-Betts, and Fillion. The spinoff series has not yet been renewed for Season 2.

The Rookie: Feds, Season 1 Finale, Tuesday, May 2, 9/8c, ABC