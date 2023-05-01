Nick Cannon Blasts Jada Pinkett Smith’s ‘Red Table Talk’ as ‘Toxic’

Nick Cannon is not holding back his thoughts on Red Table Talk, Jada Pinkett Smith‘s Facebook Watch talk show which was recently canceled after the streamer shut down all of its original programming.

Pinkett Smith, who hosted the show with her daughter, Willow Smith, and her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, confirmed the cancellation on Friday (April 28) in an Instagram statement, writing, “We at Red Table are in talks of finding a new home, and we’ll see you soon.”

The Masked Singer host reacted to the news on his radio show, The Daily Cannon, saying, “Good… If there was no Red Table Talk, then he wouldn’t have slapped the s*** out of Chris Rock,” referring to the infamous moment from the 2022 Oscars where Will Smith slapped Rock for making a joke about his wife, Pinkett Smith.

Cannon went on to call the show “that toxic table,” stating, “Too much honesty can get your ass slapped in the face.”

The All That alum took aim at the Smiths for using the show to air their dirty laundry. “That was royalty, Will and Jada,” he said. “Then they brought it to the table. I don’t want to know all this s*** about y’all… I just want to mind my black own business. I don’t want to be up in everybody else’s kitchen. Keep that s*** to y’all selves.”

Red Table Talk was described as “a forum where the perspectives of three different generations on a wide variety of topics are shared” and is perhaps best known for the intimate conversation where Jada and Will discussed their marriage and Pinkett Smith’s relationship with R&B singer August Alsina, which she referred to as “an entanglement.”

However, Cannon did receive a counterargument from his co-host Abby de la Rosa, who said, “It was an honest table. They are still [royalty]. It feels human, like, they’re human… It feels relatable. They’re trash too, like the rest of us.”