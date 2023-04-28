Jada Pinkett Smith Trying to Find New Home for Canceled ‘Red Table Talk’

Facebook might have canceled Jada Pinkett Smith’s web-based talk show Red Table Talk, but The Matrix Resurrections actress hasn’t given up on the format just yet.

As reported by CNN, the Facebook Watch Originals series will not be returning for a new season as the platform is moving away from producing original programming. However, Pinkett Smith has confirmed she is looking for a new home for the show.

“We are so grateful to have had such a beautiful partnership with Facebook Watch and we are sorry to see the entire team disbanded,” Pinkett Smith said in an Instagram statement on Thursday, April 27. “We wish everyone well in their new journeys to come.”

Pinkett Smith, who hosts the show with her daughter, Willow Smith, and her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, added, “We at Red Table are in talks of finding a new home and we’ll see you soon.”

Red Table Talk premiered on May 7, 2018, and ran for five seasons and 129 episodes. The show, which featured celebrity guests and public figures such as Sandra Bullock, Don Lemon, and Matthew McConaughey, was described as “a forum where the perspectives of three different generations on a wide variety of topics are shared.”

The show is perhaps best remembered for an intimate conversation between Pinkett Smith and her husband, Will Smith, where the couple discussed their marriage and Pinkett Smith’s relationship with R&B singer August Alsina, which she referred to as “an entanglement.”

Pinkett Smith also used the show to address the infamous moment from the 2023 Oscars when her husband slapped Chris Rock after he made a joke about the former.

There is no word as of yet on where Red Table Talk might end up.