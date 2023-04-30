Don’t Miss a Thing! Subscribe to our American Idol Newsletter:

[Warning: The below contains spoilers for American Idol.]

The American Idol Top 12 paid tribute to icons and legends during “Rock and Roll Hall of Fame” night. And who better to mentor the hopefuls during this particular themed show than Adam Lambert, who returned to the singing competition show for the first time in 14 years. The season 8 alum and modern-day frontman for Queen lent his pearls of wisdom before taking the stage for a rocking performance of his own.

Amid all the nostalgic fun, work needed to be done. Judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan gave their constructive criticism and words of encouragement for the remaining dozen. Host Ryan Seacrest broke the news, revealing the Top 10 based on the nationwide vote, which meant two more were sent home.

Who rocked the house? Who was left standing? Let’s unpack the night below.

Tyson Venegas

The platinum ticket holder wanted a song choice that was more uptempo and would knock people’s socks off. Adam suggested Stevie Wonder matched the 17-year-old’s personality. The Canadian went with “For Once in My Life.” Luke thought he felt comfortable. Lionel complimented his accompanying choreography. Katy thought showing the stage presence added that bow on top.

Warren Peay

The newly engaged repairman thought “House of the Rising Sun” by The Animals really hit home for him. He revealed his fiancée was wearing his trademark hat last week. She was in attendance this week as well. Adam could feel the inner pain coming from the 24-year-old South Carolinian while he was singing. ionel said his voice resonated perfectly. Katy loved the grit and the way he brought that authenticity. Luke thought the front end was low but was a great overall performance. If Idol doesn’t work at least he might have a budding soap business to fall back on thanks to his branded soap.

Haven Madison

She chose “Livin’ on a Prayer” by Bon Jovi because she grew up on it thanks to her dad. Her musician father helped out with the overall arrangement. Adam was impressed and encouraged her to let go a little bit at the end of the song. Much like he did with Queen, Adam wanted her to find that individuality within the source material. Katy lamented, “You’re the next big pop star.” Luke saw a breakout moment for the 17-year-old Tennessean. Lionel could feel confidence growing with STAR written all over her.

Lucy Love

Lucy was grateful for the second chance in the Top 12. She chose “All Night Long (All Night)” as a tribute to Hall of Famer Lionel, who has been one of his biggest cheerleaders. Adam thought she was overthinking during rehearsal. He wanted the 28-year-old mom to have fun with it. “I’m so glad we brought you back,” Luke said. He saw so much character in her vocal movements. Katy loved how she attacked the song, especially with her kids present. Lucy got to hold her daughter on stage in a truly heartwarming moment. Lionel felt she took his song and made it her own and made it crazy good.

Oliver Steele

He chose “Georgia on My Mind” by Ray Charles because it’s a song he has done at gigs all the time. Adam felt the vibe but was bored at the end. His advice was to go electric on the guitar and bring more edge. Lionel loved the 25-year-old musician’s interpretation of the classic song. Katy can’t get enough of his voice but was waiting for that big moment Adam wanted. Being from Georgia, Luke was moved.

Colin Stough

Colin opened up with Adam about getting his confidence back. Adam told him to trust his instincts. The 18-year-old did that on “Midnight Rider” by The Allman Brothers Band,” which Warren had done in the past. Katy thought he sounded great but wanted him to attack it a bit more. Luke wanted more movement as he has all the tools to be a star. Lionel encouraged him to get a bit nastier and let it go more.

Marybeth Byrd

The radio host wanted to put a country spin on “Dancing Queen” by ABBA. It was a song she used to hear in her mom’s car as she drove with the “Mamma Mia” soundtrack playing. Adam thought the song choice was a nice surprise. Luke loved how the 22-year-old made the song her own. Lionel felt she delivered the goods. Katy said she looked the part and sound the part and was in fact a queen.

Wé Ani

Adam liked the Etta James song choice “Something’s Got a Hold on Me” because it really showcased her vocal. He also encouraged her to wear something fiery. The 24-year-old obliged by rocking the house. “That’s how you bring nasty to the table,” Lionel said. He called it a breakout performance. Katy found she officially turned this into a competition. Luke said it was the loudest he heard it get in the venue.

Nutsa

She chose “The Show Must Go On” by Queen, which Adam knows something or two about. Adam challenged her to maybe show a softer side and potentially think about a new song choice. The 26-year-old Georgia (country) girl decided to stick with her choice but take his advice into the song’s delivery. Katy thought she straddled the performance and took what Adam said in the beginning. Luke acknowledged her fighting spirit. Lionel called her a star and said she made it.

Megan Danielle

Adam called her voice bananas. The 21-year-old Georgia (state) girl chose “Angel from Montgomery” by Bonnie Raitt because of the song’s message that no matter what happens in life, there is a better side to everything. Adam liked the uptempo, but felt there was a more emotional payoff slowing things down and “taking it to church a bit.” Luke was emotional after the performance and said the performance would stand up anywhere. Lionel agreed. Katy felt she brought it.

Zachariah Smith

He actually voted for Adam on his season, so quite the fandom moment. Adam helped him narrow down the song choice and his struggles to show that inner joy on stage. The 20-year-old took Adam’s tips to “Don’t Bring Me Down” by Electric Light Orchestra. Lionel felt he brought the party to the stage. Katy told him to continue being himself. Luke needs a drink after all the great performances.

Iam Tongi

The 18-year-old chose “Bring It On Home to Me” by Sam Cooke and aimed to not use his guitar for the first time. Adam said if that is his choice, a mic stand is a good thing to use. He also advised the joyous Hawaiin to focus on someone in the room and imagine the person he is singing it to. The crowd roared and chanted Iam after the performance. Katy called him magic. “There is no way people can’t love you,” Luke said. Lionel added that there was nothing else they could say, and the crowd was saying it for them.

In the end, Ryan revealed Lucy Love and Nutsa would be going home with the remaining set to perform in Monday’s Judge’s Song Contest. The episode will also feature 2021 Idol winner Chayce Beckham.

American Idol, Sundays, and Mondays, 8/7c, ABC