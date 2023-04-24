Brian Cox Joins James Bond Reality Series ‘007’s Road To A Million’

Succession star Brian Cox is trading the cutthroat world of business for the mysterious world of espionage and secret agents in the new Prime Video series 007’s Road to a Million.

As confirmed by Amazon, Cox is joining the James Bond-inspired unscripted reality competition show in the role of The Controller. Described as an “enigmatic character who controls the fate of the contestants,” The Controller is a “villainous and cultured” figure who revels “in the increasingly difficult journeys and questions the contestants must overcome.”

The show will see contestants divided into two-person teams as they’re tested on intelligence, endurance, and heroism on their mission to win £1 million ($1.2M). The teams are also faced with questions hidden in different locations around the world that they must answer correctly to move on to the next challenge.

“He has millions of pounds to give away — up to £1M per couple — but he doesn’t make it easy,” the Amazon synopsis reads. “Whilst he lurks in the shadows, he is watching and controlling everything.”

“I got to see how ordinary people would cope with being on a James Bond adventure,” said Cox, who is best known for playing family patriarch Logan Roy in HBO’s hit show Succession.

“As they travel the world to some of the most iconic Bond locations, it gets more intense and nail-biting,” he added. “I enjoyed my role as both villain and tormentor, with license to put the hopeful participants through the mangle.”

The series takes place in various locations across the globe, many synonymous with James Bond, including the Scottish Highlands (Skyfall), Venice (From Russia With Love, Moonraker, and 2006’s Casino Royale), and Jamaica (Live and Let Die).

007’s Road to a Million comes from Amazon Studios, EON Productions, 72 Films, and MGM Alternative. It is scheduled to premiere exclusively on Prime Video globally later this year.

007’s Road to a Million, TBA, Prime Video