Hannah Waddingham to Headline ‘Home for Christmas’ Holiday Special at Apple TV+

Hannah Waddingham is bringing the holiday spirit to Apple TV+ with an all-new special, Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas this winter.

The actress who has won the hearts of viewers with her role as Rebecca Welton in the streamer’s hit series Ted Lasso will bring her musical talents to subscribers in her first special. Produced by Done + Dusted, the same team behind Apple’s Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special, this new TV event will debut sometime around the holidays with a specific date yet to be announced.

The show will feature performances and musical numbers from the Olivier-nominated and Emmy-winning actress, who is set to appear alongside some special guests. It will be recorded live in front of an audience at the London Coliseum and will include holiday classics accompanied by a big band.

Produced for Apple TV+, the holiday special will be directed by Hamish Hamilton and executive produced by Waddingham, Katy Mullan, Moira Ross, Raj Kapoor, and Nick Todisco. This marks the latest collaboration between Apple TV+ and Done + Dusted’s Mullan who have worked together on My Kind of Country. The streamer also previously collaborated with Hamilton on Mariah Carey‘s aforementioned special.

As fans know, Waddingham continues to entertain in Ted Lasso‘s current third season and she’ll also take on the co-hosting duties for 2023’s Eurovision Song Contest this coming May. She’ll appear in PBS’s forthcoming Tom Jones adaptation as well. Her other TV credits include Game of Thrones and Sex Education.

And while fans may know her for her onscreen work, Waddingham is also an accomplished musical theater talent with three Olivier Award nominations for her roles in Kiss Me Kate, A Little Night Music, and Monty Python’s Spamalot. Don’t miss her wow audiences when she gets into the holiday spirit for Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas this season.

Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas, Premiere TBA, Apple TV+