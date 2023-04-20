Tensions are rising between married couple Margot and Rob despite their best efforts to reconcile in The Power. The parents, played by Toni Collette and John Leguizamo, are trying to keep their family together as Rob is facing possible jail time for a federal offense. In the TV Insider exclusive clip above, reconciliation proves to be difficult.

The Power is an emotionally-driven global thriller, based on Naomi Alderman’s international award-winning novel. Suddenly, and without warning, teenage girls worldwide develop the power to electrocute people at will. The characters span from London to Seattle, Nigeria to Eastern Europe, as the Power evolves from a tingle in teenagers’ collarbones to a complete reversal of the power balance of the world.

Margot and Rob’s daughter, Joss (Auli’i Cravalho), is one of the super-powered teens, and with Margot being the mayor of Seattle, this causes a score of problems. They now have to protect their daughter while dealing with the political and emotional effects of this global event.

The stress of it all has gotten to Margot and Rob in the above clip, leading to them sleeping in separate rooms. There’s a glimmer of hope to make amends at first, but then the conversation descends into another spat.

“If my name gets out, it could be bad,” Rob warns. “Civil fines for sure, but it’s probably federal because it’s classified documents and that means possible jail time. But that’s only if Declan gives out my name, and I know Declan. He’d never do that to me.”

“I don’t know where you get this certainty from. I mean, Declan’s kind of a piece of sh*t. How can you make sure?” Margot replies, not mincing words. He says he’s going to take care of it, but Margot will believe it when she sees it. For now, she wants an apology.

“You risked your job and mine. You risked our home, our family, without talking to me!” she says.

“Remember when you used to care about doing the right thing?” Rob shoots back. As Margot replies, “Yeah, well, you used to be a person I could trust.”

See the fight unfold when The Power Episode 6 drops on Friday, April 21 on Prime Video.

The Power, Fridays, Prime Video