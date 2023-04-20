Get ready for more cutthroat real estate wars in the Hollywood Hills as Netflix‘s Selling Sunset is returning for a sixth season on Friday, May 19, 20213.

“New agents mean new drama,” reads the logline for the new season of the hit reality series. Once again, the action will follow the realtors of The Oppenheim Group, the No. 1 agency in the Hollywood Hills and the Sunset Strip. Season 6 will see sleek penthouse listings, personality clashes, and even pregnancies.

Joining Jason and Brett Oppenheim are returning stars Chrishell Stause, Emma Hernan, Mary Fitzgerald (and Romain Bonnet), Heather Rae El Moussa, Amanza Smith, Davina Potratz, Chelsea Lazkani, Nicole Young (upped from guest to main cast member), and newcomer Bre Tiesi.

The sneak peek introduces each cast member, with Fitzgerald commenting on the departure of Christine Quinn and the arrival of newbie Tiesi.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

“I don’t think I’ll really miss Christine, so it’s probably for the best that she’s gone,” Fitzgerald says. “But I am nervous about the new dynamic.”

We’re then introduced to Tiesi, who says, “I’m kind of a mirror. Whatever you give me is what you’re gonna get. I mean business. I’m about my business. I am here to f*** this s*** up.”

Selling Sunset was created by Adam DiVello (The Hills) and first premiered on March 21, 2019. In addition to its five seasons, the show has also launched two spin-offs, Selling Tampa, which premiered in December 2021 and follows the Allure Realty firm in Florida, and Selling the OC, which premiered in August 2022 and follows the Oppenheim Group branch in Newport Beach.

DiVello serves as an executive producer on the series alongside Sundee Manusakis, Kristofer Lindquist, Skyler Wakil, and Jason Oppenheim. The show is produced by Done and Done Productions and Lionsgate.

Selling Sunset, Season 6, Premieres, Friday, May 19, Netflix